CES 2026 Gaming Gear: Best Monitors, Laptops & Accessories

At CES 2026, many companies unveiled their latest developments, bringing new technologies to look forward to this year.

From concepts to devices that are already or will be available this year, here are the top gaming gears to check out, marvel at, and add to your wishlists or purchases to kick off a strong 2026 gaming year.

Top Gaming Gear from CES 2026

1. ASUS and ROG's Latest Drops

ASUS ROG had a productive start to 2026 with its massive CES 2026 showcase, which unveiled its latest innovations coming soon this year.

First off, ASUS ROG unveiled the latest 2026 Zephyrus Duo dual-screen laptop that offers two full-sized 3K OLED touchscreen displays featuring 16 inches of screen for each one.

It offers an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 paired with the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 368H that not only offers creatives a laptop with a massive workspace but is also equipped for heavy gaming.

ASUS ROG also teamed up with Kojima Productions to deliver the new limited-edition Flow Z13 Gaming tablet featuring the Ludens from "Death Stranding." This 2-in-1 gaming tablet is a portable gaming device that comes with its own gaming keyboard, making it adept to play AAA-rated titles and perform productivity tasks thanks to the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ platform that delivers on-device AI.

ASUS's CES 2026 showcase also unveiled new devices like the XREAL R1 gaming glasses that can pair with the ROG Ally handheld, the ROG Kithara planar magnetic gaming headset, the new ROG Falchion Ace 75 HE mechanical keyboard, the new ROG Swift OLED PG27UCWM gaming monitor, and more.

2. NVIDIA's G-Sync Pulsar Monitors

NVIDIA expands its G-Sync monitor technology with the all-new "Pulsar" innovation that delivers the latest of its VRR (variable refresh rate) technology. Four monitors now equip the NVIDIA G-SYNC Pulsar technology featuring the latest from Acer with the Predator XB273U F5, the AOC Agon Pro AG276QSG2, the ASIS ROG STRIX Pulsar XG26AQNGV, and the MSI MPG 272QRF X36.

All four displays offer a 27-inch 2560x1440p IPS display, which is an LCD that is capable of delivering 4K video quality at a 360Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness in HDR, and the G-SYNC Pulsar technology. According to NVIDIA, the G-SYNC Pulsar technology can deliver an effective motion clarity of over 1,000Hz at over 250 frames per second with the tech enabled.

3. Lenovo Legion Gaming Devices

The Lenovo Tech World showcase delivered LEGION innovations alongside their regular line of new devices and experiences at CES 2026.

What caught the world's attention is the Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable concept, which seemingly looks like a regular gaming laptop until it expands the screen sideways.

It starts with the standard 16-inch screen called the "Focus Mode," but users may expand it to a full 24-inch display in "Arena Mode" to offer more space while gaming.

That said, it also has a "Tactical Mode" that expands the screen to 21.5 inches. According to Lenovo, the maximum rollable size of 24 inches is one of the standard sizes where eSports athletes compete, with the Legion Pro Rollable concept able to deliver this using its low-friction OLED panel.

Alongside this, the company also debuted the new Legion Go powered by SteamOS, which offers "effortless gaming" to the handheld device's experiences. It is still powered by the same AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor with up to 32 GB LPDDR5X memory, and up to 2TB PCIe SSD storage, paired with the 8.8-inch PureSight OLED display and detachable controllers.

Lenovo also introduced a slew of new Legion laptops at CES 2026, including the likes of the Legion 7a powered by Windows 11 Copilot+, the Legion 5i and Legion 5a featuring the AMD Ryzen 200 Series, and the Lenovo LOQ series that offers a choice between the AMD Ryzen 200 Series or Intel Core Ultra processors with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-Series Laptop GPUs.

4. Neurable's Brain-Sensing Headset

Neurable, a neurotechnology company, joined CES 2026 to unveil its latest take on a device that can read brain data, incorporated into a gaming headset from HP Inc.'s HyperX brand for daily use.

This new brain-sensing headset from Neurable and HP's HyperX brand delivers a new gaming headset fitted with neurotechnology, showcasing an industry-first peripheral.

This new headset combines neuroscience and artificial intelligence to work together in helping players improve their focus and accuracy while interpreting brain activity in real time.