iPhone 18, iPhone Fold Could Power Apple's 2026 Comeback, Analyst Says

Apple looks set to defy a slowing global smartphone market in 2026, according to analyst Jeff Pu, who shared fresh insights into the upcoming iPhone 18 lineup, including the long-anticipated iPhone Fold.

What awaits for the iPhone fans this time?

Apple to Grow Amid Global Smartphone Decline

According to 9to5Mac, Pu predicts a 4% drop in worldwide smartphone shipments next year, driven by rising memory costs and weak demand in the low-to-mid Android segment.

Apple, however, is expected to buck the trend, with iPhone shipments projected to reach 250 million units in 2026, a 2% increase over 2025.

If realized, Apple's global market share would rise to 21%, up from 20% in 2025 and 19% in 2024. The iPhone 17's strong momentum has already led Apple to raise its Q1 2026 production forecast to 59 million units, signaling continued consumer enthusiasm.

iPhone Fold to Feature Touch ID Instead of Face ID

The report confirms that Apple's first foldable iPhone will rely on Touch ID, likely due to design and internal space constraints.

The device is expected to sport a 7.8-inch internal display and a 5.3-inch external screen, encased in a premium aluminum-titanium chassis.

Leaner Lineup With Stronger AI Focus

Per Apple Insider, the Cupertino giant is reportedly narrowing its fall 2026 release to three models: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone Fold. The standard iPhone 18, alongside the iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2, is expected to debut in spring 2027.

Hardware upgrades across the 2026 lineup will support Apple's AI ambitions. The iPhone 18 models are set to feature N2 silicon, advanced WMCM packaging, and 12GB of LPDDR5 memory.

In another report, Apple is expected to skip iPhone 19. A previous Tech Times article mentioned that the iPad maker will prioritize releasing the iPhone 20 for its anniversary.

Before that, the report said that the iPhone 18e will be launched in the first half of 2027. The second half of the same year will see both the iPhone Air and the second-gen foldable iPhone debuting.

There's no official confirmation from Apple about this possibility, but if it's true, this would be a gamechanger for future handsets.