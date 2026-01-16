WhatsApp U-Turns on AI Chatbot Ban in Brazil After Regulator Push

WhatsApp has confirmed that AI providers can continue offering chatbots to users with Brazilian phone numbers, days after the country's competition regulator moved to block Meta's policy restricting third-party, general-purpose bots on the WhatsApp Business API.

The clarification effectively rolls back enforcement of the policy in Brazil, following regulatory scrutiny over whether Meta's changes unfairly disadvantage competing AI platforms.

Brazil Exempted From WhatsApp's New Bot Restrictions

Under Meta's original policy, announced earlier this year, developers were required to stop responding to users and display a pre-approved notice explaining that their chatbot would no longer function.

A 90-day grace period, starting January 15, 2026, was intended to give developers time to comply.

However, in a notice obtained by TechCrunch, Meta confirmed that AI providers messaging users with Brazilian phone numbers (+55 country code) are now exempt from those requirements. Here's what's written in the notice:

"The requirement to cease responding to user queries and implement pre-approved auto-reply language (mentioned below) before January 15, 2026, no longer applies when messaging people with a Brazil country code (+55)."

How Will This Impact ChatGPT, Grok, and Similar Bots

The exemption primarily affects general-purpose AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Grok, which rely on WhatsApp as a distribution channel in Brazil. These bots can continue operating without interruption, preserving access for users who rely on them for information, productivity, or experimentation.

Notably, customer service bots used by businesses were never impacted by the restriction and remain fully supported under the WhatsApp Business API.

Regulatory Pressure Forces Policy Adjustment

Brazil's competition authority, CADE, is investigating whether Meta's policy change constitutes anti-competitive behavior by favoring its own Meta AI over third-party alternatives.

The Brazilian exemption mirrors similar outcomes in Europe, where regulatory pressure in Italy and an ongoing EU antitrust probe previously led Meta to soften or delay enforcement.

The pattern suggests a growing willingness by regulators to challenge platform-level restrictions that may limit competition in emerging AI markets.

Meta Defends Its Position on AI Bots

Meta maintains that its infrastructure was not designed to support high-volume, general-purpose AI chatbots on the Business API. In a statement, a company spokesperson said the surge of AI bots placed technical strain on WhatsApp's systems.

According to the representative, the presence of AI chatbots "put a strain" on their systems. With that, they are not designed to support. They added that AI companies should prioritize distribution through apps, websites, and direct partnerships rather than WhatsApp's business platform.

Per 9to5Mac, the ban could also be reversed for the rest of the EU in the upcoming weeks.