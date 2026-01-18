Apple Intelligence Siri Is Late: Here's Why It's a Good Thing

Apple was not able to achieve its goals and deliver on its promises with the next-generation Siri that was supposed to be powered by the Apple Intelligence foundational models as it is still late until now.

However, a new report considers this as a blessing in disguise, saying that it is a good thing for Apple as it is getting the highly needed assistance from its rival company, Google.

Apple's Siri Is Late, But Here's Why It's Good

It will be two years since Apple first announced the exciting updates coming to its devices via Apple Intelligence and the next-generation Siri, but these have not come to fruition as of writing.

Apple first announced during WWDC 2024 that is joining in on the generative AI revolution with the arrival of Apple Intelligence, its generative AI powered by its foundational models, and the next-generation Siri.

According to 9to5Mac's latest report, the company is "very late" in its development of generative AI, and this is because the Cupertino company launched its models later than other tech giants.

The report claims that Apple is still lagging in the development of new experiences as Apple was hesitant to spend money on AI tech, and its stance on privacy made it a challenge to train AI models.

The same goes for the Apple Intelligence-powered Siri that remains delayed as Apple is still working on the features that will be part of the technology.

Despite these setbacks, 9to5Mac said that it is a good thing as it offers users more time to adapt to the technology as only users with the A17 Pro chip (iPhone 15 Pro or later) are given eligibility to access the technology.

As of writing, many users already own an iPhone 15 Pro or later device, which means that adoption will no longer be an issue.

Google Gemini to Soon Power Apple Intelligence, Siri

Fortunately for Apple, help is on the way.

It was also recently announced that Google will help Apple in the development of Apple Intelligence and Siri with their latest deal, which will have Gemini powering Apple's foundational models in the future.