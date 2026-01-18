Confer Is Moxie Marlinspike's Take on Chatbots That Prioritizes Privacy Above All Else

A new project called "Confer" has been launched by Signal Messenger co-founder Moxie Marlinspike to deliver their take on an AI chatbot that focuses on privacy and security above all else.

The new platform will be similar to what OpenAI's ChatGPT, Antropic's Claude, and other companies have delivered in the past, but instead of the usual experience, privacy is the main priority of the AI.

Confer Is Moxie Marlinspike's Take on ChatGPT and More

TechCrunch reported that a new generative AI chatbot platform is making waves in the online world. It is called "Confer," a project that Signal Messenger co-founder Moxie Marlinespike launched in December.

This new platform offers access to an advanced and powerful chatbot that is similar to what OpenAI's ChatGPT, Antropic's Claude, Google's Gemini, and more offer.

Since launching in December, Confer has given users a chance to experience a powerful chatbot that promises safety and security to users that is unmatched by any other chatbots in the market.

At present, there are two types of access to Confer available for users to try out. First, there is a free access tier, which only requires users to create an account to get a maximum of 20 messages per day and five active chats on the platform.

The next is its only paid tier, which costs $35 per month that will grant access to unlimited chats, as well as offer more advanced models and personalization settings.

At present, it is already more expensive than the regular tiers from the likes of OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus tier, Anthropic's Claude Pro, and Google's AI Pro tier, which are all at $20 per month.

Privacy-Focused Chatbot: No Data Access, Tracking

However, the main promise of the Confer chatbot is its privacy. Marlinspike designed it to be focused on user safety and security, which means that user data will never be accessed by the chatbot and stored on their servers to be used for AI training of the models.

This also means that users will not be part of tracking, especially as ads are now coming to AI platforms.

Confer encrypts messages via the WebAuthn passkey system and then employs the Trust Execution Environment (TEE) for the inference processing on its servers.

These measures ensure that conversations remain private for users and are not accessed by servers, which is similar to Signal Messenger's privacy measures.