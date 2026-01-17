OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Go in the US; Ad Testing to Follow for Free Tier

OpenAI has revealed the latest changes to ChatGPT's access in the United States, launching the "ChatGPT Go" tier, a new, cheaper premium subscription tier.

However, OpenAI also announced something that many people are dreading as the company has revealed that it will soon start testing advertisements in the Free tier access to the chatbot.

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Go Tier in the US

OpenAI's latest announcement has revealed that the new tier called ChatGPT Go is now available in the United States, and it brings the most affordable premium access subscription to users who want to get more from their chatbot.

While the United States may be among the last regions to get the ChatGPT Go tier, the company said that it is a massive upgrade from the Free or Basic tier as it delivers several premium features for only $8 per month.

ChatGPT Go offers access to OpenAI's latest GPT-5.2 model, like the other premium subscription tiers, for an affordable price, with subscribers also getting more of everything the platform has to offer.

This includes 10 times more messages, file uploads, and image generation compared to the Free tier, and there are no limits on GPT-5.2 Instant.

Alongside this, ChatGPT Go also has access to a longer memory and context window, which helps the chatbot keep track of more important details about the users, their experiences, and more over time.

OpenAI's US Premium Subscription Tiers

Starting today, the Premium subscription tiers in the US are as follows:

ChatGPT Pro at $200 USD/month

ChatGPT Plus at $20 USD/month

ChatGPT Go at $8 USD/month

There are still distinctions between the three Premium tiers from OpenAI, with ChatGPT Go sitting at the bottom and offering entry-level access in its subscription offers.

According to OpenAI, ChatGPT Plus is designed for work that requires deeper reasoning and employs the GPT-5.2 Thinking model as its featured one, among other experiences.

On the other hand, ChatGPT Pro is offered to those who need power and performance and equips the GPT-5.2 Pro, its most powerful model yet.

OpenAI Is Testing Ads on ChatGPT Free Tier

However, OpenAI also added in its announcement something which many people fear is coming to the platform. OpenAI officially confirmed that it will soon begin testing advertisements on the ChatGPT Free version in the United States.

According to the company, this is the way to keep a Free version of ChatGPT available to users all over the world, and it will also help maintain subscriptions at "affordable price points" in the future.

Only ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise will be ad-free. However, the company did not mention the Go tier.