Why US TikTok Users Are Deleting the App Amid Censorship, Glitches, and Privacy Fears

US TikTok users are navigating a major ownership shift as TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC takes control of American operations, addressing longstanding national security concerns. Amid the transition, glitches, feed changes, and privacy policy scrutiny fuel uncertainty, prompting creators and casual users alike to reevaluate their engagement. Daily uninstall rates have spiked dramatically, while rival platforms gain traction, illustrating how trust, control, and technical reliability shape digital loyalty in real time.

This upheaval reflects broader tensions over data governance and content moderation, with users balancing convenience against perceived risks. Even as daily active users remain steady, the surge in deletions highlights concerns over censorship, monetization, and algorithm transparency. Observers note a migration toward alternatives like Threads, UpScrolled, and Skylight Social as TikTok users test new ecosystems for political, social, and entertainment content.

TikTok Joint Venture Announcement Triggers Deletions

The establishment of TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC on January 22, 2026, transferred majority control of TikTok's US operations to American investors, complying with federal mandates to prevent a nationwide ban. Deleting TikTok surged immediately as pop-ups prompted users to accept terms listing sensitive data like ethnicity, sexual orientation, and financial information, timing that coincided with the ownership handover.

User Reactions and Trends:

Creators with large followings, like Dre Ronayne (400k followers), deleted accounts citing fears of heavy-handed content moderation.

Public announcements on Threads encouraged mass deletions, framing the change as unsafe for personal data and political expression.

Sensor Tower recorded a 150% spike in daily uninstalls January 22–26 compared to the previous 90-day average.

Glitches, upload failures, and service outages further amplified distrust among US users.

Deleting TikTok Over Censorship and Feed Changes

Concerns over censorship have intensified under the new US joint venture structure. Users report videos critical of political figures receiving zero views, while algorithmic adjustments appear to throttle reach for sensitive content.

Censorship and Feed Concerns:

Political posts vanish overnight, leaving creators unmonetized and uncertain of content visibility.

Influencers like Saydaamoto (4M followers) note unclear impacts on revenue and follower engagement.

Ties to political figures in the joint venture create fears of increased monitoring and moderation.

Threads has become a hub for deletion announcements and coordinated user exits.

US TikTok Technical Glitches and Privacy Backlash

Technical disruptions, including power outages and upload failures at US data centers, coincide with the joint venture transition, frustrating users. Deleting TikTok escalates as creators encounter halted video uploads and delayed analytics.

Privacy and Technical Issues:

Policy language collecting racial origins, sexual orientation, and financial information resurfaced, raising privacy alarms.

Users screenshot and share warnings, prompting migration to alternatives.

UpScrolled downloads jumped 10x, Skylight Social surged 919%, and Rednote saw a 53% increase week-over-week.

Platform instability undermines trust, despite stable daily active user numbers.

Alternatives Gaining Traction Amid TikTok Exodus

As US TikTok users delete accounts, rival apps experience record growth. Platforms offering less perceived censorship or clearer monetization paths are rapidly attracting former TikTok creators and audiences.

Rival Platform Growth:

UpScrolled's downloads exploded 10x the prior week as political content creators sought freedom.

Skylight Social grew 919% week-over-week, marketing itself as a censorship-free space.

Rednote, ironically Chinese-owned, gained 53% in downloads, benefiting from uncertainty around TikTok's ownership.

Threads and Instagram Reels continue absorbing creators testing alternative short-form content strategies.

TikTok Exodus Highlights Ownership and Trust Challenges

TikTok, deleting TikTok, and US TikTok illustrate how platform ownership, transparency, and reliability influence user behavior. The surge in account deletions demonstrates that technical issues, privacy concerns, and perceived censorship directly affect loyalty. Meanwhile, rival apps capitalize on instability, reshaping the competitive landscape for creators and audiences alike.

Even as TikTok stabilizes under new management, the lessons are clear: user trust is fragile, and algorithmic transparency matters as much as content variety or entertainment value. Watching how creators navigate these challenges will determine whether TikTok maintains its foothold or cedes ground to emerging alternatives.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why are US TikTok users deleting the app so suddenly?

Users are responding to the TikTok USDS joint venture announcement, algorithmic feed changes, and policy prompts requiring consent for sensitive data collection. Technical glitches like upload failures also contributed. Political content suppression amplified the perception of censorship. Many creators are preemptively migrating to alternative platforms to protect reach and monetization.

2. What alternatives are users choosing after deleting TikTok?

UpScrolled, Skylight Social, Rednote, and Threads have seen surges in downloads. UpScrolled focuses on political content freedom, while Skylight claims a censorship-free experience. Rednote benefits ironically from user concerns about TikTok's US ownership. Threads and Instagram Reels attract creators testing safer monetization and content strategies.

3. How are TikTok technical issues influencing deletions?

Power outages, upload failures, and server instability have frustrated creators during the ownership transition. Videos stuck in processing and analytics delays undermine confidence. Even active users remain wary of future reliability. Many opt to test alternative apps before deciding to return.

4. Will TikTok regain users after these deletions?

User retention depends on stabilizing technical infrastructure and rebuilding trust. Transparency in feed algorithms and data handling is critical. Offering clear monetization options may convince creators to return. However, some users may permanently migrate to competitors due to privacy and censorship concerns.