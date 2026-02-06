DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Camera Leaks: 6K, AI Tracking, and Pro Features Revealed

DJI Osmo Pocket 4 leaks suggest the next evolution of DJI's pocket gimbal camera is built squarely around creator pain points, especially video quality and vertical shooting. Early details point to major camera upgrades, including 6K recording, refined stabilization, and smarter controls designed for fast-paced content creation. With compact cameras under pressure from smartphones, DJI appears focused on delivering a true step forward rather than an incremental refresh.

From improved low-light performance to dual-variant options, the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 camera is shaping up to target vloggers, travelers, and short-form creators who want cinematic results without bulky gear. If the leaks hold true, Pocket 4 could redefine what a handheld gimbal camera delivers in 2026.

DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Leaks: Standard vs Pro Variants Explained

DJI Osmo Pocket 4 leaks consistently point to a two-model strategy designed to separate everyday creators from power users. This split allows DJI to refine features without forcing all buyers into a higher price bracket.

The Standard model is expected to feature a single 1-inch CMOS sensor with roughly 50 megapixels, delivering sharp 6K video and smooth 4K slow motion up to 120 frames per second. Leaked images show a slimmer gimbal design, dual physical buttons under the screen, and a noticeably larger battery. These upgrades aim to improve handheld comfort and reduce reliance on touch-only controls during movement.

The Pro variant appears more experimental, featuring a dual-lens system that combines a primary 1-inch sensor with a secondary telephoto or ultrawide lens. This setup would enable true optical zoom between 2x and 4x, solving one of the Pocket 3's biggest limitations. Native vertical 4K capture without cropping is also rumored, appealing directly to TikTok and Shorts creators.

DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Camera: Sensor, Video, and Color Improvements

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 camera leaks suggest the most meaningful upgrade since the original Pocket launch. A 1-inch CMOS sensor remains central, but higher resolution and expanded readout speeds enable 6K recording for the first time in the Pocket lineup.

Video capabilities reportedly include 6K recording at up to 60fps and 4K slow motion pushing beyond 120fps. These improvements would allow creators to crop, reframe, or stabilize footage without losing resolution. Low-light performance is expected to improve significantly, thanks to better pixel binning and refined noise reduction.

Color science is another major focus. Leaks reference 10-bit D-Log M profiles, giving editors far more flexibility in post-production. There are also hints of Hasselblad-style color tuning, delivering more natural skin tones and smoother highlight roll-off. For creators who rely on grading workflows, this alone could justify the upgrade.

DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Features: Stabilization, AI, and Control Design

DJI Osmo Pocket 4 features focus on refining how creators capture footage rather than radically changing the formula. Leaks suggest DJI prioritized smoother motion, smarter tracking, and faster manual control to reduce friction during real-world shooting. These upgrades aim to make handheld vlogging and travel footage feel more polished with less effort.

Enhanced 3-axis stabilization with stronger gimbal motors for smoother walking and motion shots

with stronger gimbal motors for smoother walking and motion shots ActiveTrack 7.0 AI tracking with improved multi-subject locking and occlusion handling

with improved multi-subject locking and occlusion handling Advanced face and eye detection optimized for solo vlog-style filming

optimized for solo vlog-style filming Gesture controls and voice commands to reduce screen interaction mid-recording

to reduce screen interaction mid-recording Physical dial or touch wheel for quick control over zoom, focus, or gimbal tilt

for quick control over zoom, focus, or gimbal tilt Larger rotating touchscreen designed for faster framing and vertical shooting workflows

DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Battery Life and Everyday Usability

Battery performance and daily usability appear to be major priorities in DJI Osmo Pocket 4 leaks. DJI reportedly addressed past complaints by improving both capacity and power efficiency for longer shooting sessions. These refinements target creators who rely on the Pocket as an all-day, grab-and-go camera.

Approximately 20% larger battery on the Standard model compared to previous generations

on the Standard model compared to previous generations Improved power efficiency extending real-world runtime during 4K and 6K recording

extending real-world runtime during 4K and 6K recording Fast charging support to reduce downtime between shoots

to reduce downtime between shoots Seamless modular accessory integration , including wireless microphones and remote grips

, including wireless microphones and remote grips Slimmer gimbal profile to reduce wrist fatigue during extended handheld use

to reduce wrist fatigue during extended handheld use Refined button placement to prevent accidental presses while filming

DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Leaks: Release Timeline and Pricing Outlook

DJI Osmo Pocket 4 leaks place the announcement window around early 2026, with CES frequently mentioned as the likely reveal event. FCC filings indicate the device is already cleared for U.S. release, pointing to a global rollout shortly after launch.

Pricing rumors suggest the Standard model will land between $549 and $649, reflecting its upgraded sensor and video capabilities. The Pro variant, with its dual-lens system, is expected to cost more, likely positioning it as a premium compact alternative to mirrorless cameras for creators.

Competition from devices like the Insta360 GO series and Sony's ZV line puts pressure on DJI to justify this pricing. Optical zoom, vertical-native video, and strong low-light performance appear to be DJI's answer.

Why the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Could Define Pocket Cameras in 2026

DJI Osmo Pocket 4 leaks paint a picture of a camera built around modern content creation rather than traditional specs alone. With 6K video, smarter stabilization, and a possible Pro variant offering optical zoom, DJI appears ready to push pocket cameras into new territory.

If these features arrive as rumored, the Pocket 4 won't just be an upgrade—it could become the default tool for creators who want quality without complexity. As short-form video continues to dominate, DJI's focus on vertical workflows and speed may give it a decisive edge in 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 officially confirmed?

DJI has not formally announced the Osmo Pocket 4 yet. However, multiple leaks, prototype sightings, and regulatory filings strongly suggest an upcoming release. These indicators usually appear close to launch. Official confirmation is expected in early 2026.

2. Will the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 support native vertical video?

Leaks suggest the Pro variant may support native vertical 4K without cropping. This would be a major upgrade for social media creators. The Standard model is expected to improve vertical workflows as well. Exact implementation will depend on final hardware.

3. How big is the upgrade from Osmo Pocket 3?

The jump appears substantial, especially in video resolution and control design. Moving from 4K to 6K, adding physical dials, and improving AI tracking all point to a noticeable leap. Battery life and usability also seem improved. For many creators, it may feel like a generational upgrade.

4. Who should consider waiting for the DJI Osmo Pocket 4

Creators focused on vlogging, travel, and short-form video will benefit most. Those frustrated by digital zoom and vertical cropping on earlier models may find Pocket 4 worth the wait. Casual users satisfied with 4K may not need to upgrade immediately.