Apple Will Reportedly Release Entry-Level iPhone 17e with MagSafe and A19 Chip Upgrades

Apple is set to maintain the entry-level price for its budget iPhone at $599, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.

According to the tech reporter, iPhone 17e is due imminently and will match the iPhone 16e's price. For those who are looking to upgrade their current smartphone, this is a good sign to do that without paying flagship costs.

Upgraded Performance and Features

The iPhone 17e brings several upgrades over its predecessor. It will include MagSafe charging, the A19 chip from the base iPhone 17, and Apple's newest in-house cellular and wireless chips.

Gurman wrote that these enhancements promise faster processing, improved connectivity, and a smoother user experience, narrowing the gap between Apple's budget and premium smartphones.

Camera and Design Enhancements

While the iPhone 16e faced criticism for its limited camera capabilities, the iPhone 17e introduces subtle improvements in imaging and performance, all while keeping the $599 price intact.

Apple appears to be striking a balance between affordability and meaningful upgrades, appealing to entry-level buyers without undercutting its higher-end models.

Target Markets and Competitive Edge

Per Engadget, Apple is positioning the iPhone 17e to capture buyers in emerging markets and enterprise sectors. With growing iPhone demand in China and India, the 17e could expand Apple's footprint in Asia, even as it competes with devices like Google's Pixel 10a.

Analysts predict Apple's combination of strategic pricing and upgraded features will drive strong adoption globally. Introducing an upgraded model with the same entry price will be a massive magnet for fans who are looking to upgrade their old devices.

The new variant is reportedly coming with the same 16e display, according to a July report by Tech Times.