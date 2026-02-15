Apple Will Add Flashier Color Option For the Next MacBook Model

Apple may soon make choosing a MacBook more about personality than processor speed. According to industry reports, the company is testing a range of new color options for its upcoming entry-level MacBook, primarily targeting students and enterprise customers.

Potential finishes include light yellow, soft green, blue, and pink, a notable departure from Apple's traditionally muted laptop palette.

Competitive Pricing With Strategic Hardware

Apple has also reportedly experimented with classic silver and darker gray tones, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. While not all versions are expected to reach production, recent product launches suggest the company is increasingly comfortable embracing bold aesthetics. The 2024 refresh of the iMac introduced seven color options, and the latest MacBook Air replaced Space Gray with Sky Blue.

The new MacBook is rumored to target a $699 to $799 price range, potentially making it one of Apple's most affordable laptops in years. To achieve that price point, the company may integrate iPhone-class silicon, such as the A18 Pro chip, first introduced in flagship iPhones.

Leveraging mobile silicon could reduce production costs while delivering strong efficiency and performance for everyday tasks like web browsing, document editing, and streaming. However, buyers may see trade-offs in port selection, display technology, or advanced performance features typically reserved for higher-end Mac models.

Premium Materials Remain

Despite its budget positioning, the Cupertino giant is reportedly committed to maintaining a premium aluminum build. Rather than shifting to plastic, the company is said to be refining its manufacturing process to produce durable aluminum enclosures more cost-effectively, per Engadget.

If these reports prove accurate, Apple could unveil the redesigned, student-focused MacBook at a spring event. It will potentially shift expectations for what an affordable Mac can offer in both performance and design.