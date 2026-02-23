10 Essential Samsung Galaxy Settings: Useful UI Settings and Samsung Phone Tips You Should Try Today

Modern Samsung Galaxy phones come packed with powerful features, but many of the best options are buried in menus. By adjusting a few key Samsung Galaxy settings right away, users can improve performance, battery life, security, and everyday convenience. These Samsung phone tips focus on practical One UI settings that most people will benefit from immediately.

1. Turn On the Highest Screen Resolution

Many Galaxy devices support multiple resolutions, such as FHD+ and QHD+. Some ship with a lower resolution enabled to save battery, but switching to the highest option can make videos, photos, and text look noticeably sharper. For users who value a crisp display, this is an easy upgrade.

To change it, open Settings → Display → Screen resolution and select the highest available option (often QHD+ or WQHD+), then apply the change. Those who later want more battery life can simply return to FHD+.

2. Enable Always On Display for Quick Glance Info

Always On Display (AOD) is one of the most useful One UI settings because it shows time, date, battery level, and notification icons on a low‑power screen. This reduces the need to tap or unlock the phone just to check basic information.

To turn it on, go to Settings → Lock screen → Always On Display, then toggle it on. Users can choose to show it all the time, on a schedule, or only when tapping the screen, and some models allow customizing clock styles and colors.

3. Switch to Gesture Navigation for More Screen Space

Samsung Galaxy settings allow users to switch from the traditional three‑button navigation to swipe gestures. Gesture navigation frees up screen space at the bottom and offers a cleaner, more modern look.

To enable it, open Settings → Display → Navigation bar and choose Swipe gestures instead of Buttons. Sensitivity and gesture hints can also be adjusted. After a short learning period, many users find gestures faster and more natural.

4. Customize the Side Key (Power Button) Actions

The side key can be customized to act as a handy shortcut. Through One UI settings, users can decide what happens when they double‑press or press and hold the button, such as launching the camera or opening the power menu.

To change this, go to Settings → Advanced features → Side key. Common choices include double‑press to open the camera and press and hold for the power off menu. This small tweak saves time for frequently used actions.

5. Boost Security with Secure Folder and Strong Lock Screen

Security‑focused Samsung phone tips start with the lock screen and Secure Folder. Secure Folder creates an encrypted space for sensitive apps, photos, and files, protected by its own PIN, pattern, or password.

To set it up, open Settings → Security and privacy (or Biometrics and security) → Secure Folder, sign in with a Samsung account, and follow the prompts. At the same time, choosing a strong lock method, such as a PIN with fingerprint unlock, adds important protection if the phone is lost or borrowed.

6. Turn On Find My Mobile and Remote Unlock

Find My Mobile helps locate, lock, or erase a lost device. When enabled, it provides an extra layer of safety alongside Android's built‑in tracking tools and is one of the most important Samsung Galaxy settings for peace of mind.

To enable it, go to Settings → Security and privacy → Find My Mobile, sign into a Samsung account, and turn it on. Features like Remote unlock and Send last location can also be activated so the device can still be managed if it goes missing.

7. Optimize Battery With Adaptive Battery and Power Saving

Battery‑related One UI settings can significantly extend runtime. Adaptive battery learns which apps are rarely used and limits their background activity. Power saving modes reduce performance and visual effects when battery life becomes critical.

To adjust these options, open Settings → Battery and device care → Battery. From there, users can enable Adaptive battery and select a power saving mode. Those who spend long days away from a charger can tailor these settings to match their routine.

8. Use Modes and Routines for Smart Automation

Modes and Routines (formerly Bixby Routines) automate common actions based on conditions like time, location, or battery level. This feature can make the phone feel smarter and more responsive to daily habits.

These controls are found in Settings → Modes and Routines. Users can enable preset modes like Sleep or Driving, or build custom routines such as turning on Do Not Disturb at bedtime, enabling Wi‑Fi at home, or activating Power saving when the battery drops below a chosen percentage.

9. Clean Up Notifications and Enable Notification History

Too many alerts can be distracting, but Samsung Galaxy settings offer fine control over notifications. Each app's notifications can be allowed, silenced, or restricted to certain categories, reducing noise while keeping important alerts visible.

Open Settings → Notifications to manage which apps can send alerts and how they appear. Under Advanced settings, turning on Notification history lets users review recently dismissed notifications, which is helpful if an alert is cleared by accident.

10. Reorganize Quick Settings and Add Essential Toggles

The Quick Settings panel is a central control hub that becomes far more useful when customized. Rearranging tiles and adding the most-used toggles makes it faster to manage connectivity, brightness, and tools.

To edit it, swipe down twice from the top of the screen to fully open Quick Settings, then tap the pencil or edit icon. Tiles like Wi‑Fi, Mobile data, Torch, Eye comfort shield, Screen recorder, and Power saving are popular choices to keep in the first row. A few minutes of organizing here pays off every day.

Essential Samsung Phone Tips for a Smarter Setup

Spending a short time with key Samsung Galaxy settings, screen resolution, Always On Display, gesture navigation, security options, battery tools, automation, and notifications, creates a noticeably smoother experience.

By exploring these core One UI settings and tailoring them to personal habits, users can turn a default Galaxy setup into a device that feels faster, safer, and better suited to daily life.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Do these Samsung Galaxy settings work on older Galaxy models?

Most of these settings exist on recent Galaxy phones running newer versions of One UI, but names and menu locations may differ on older models or outdated software.

2. Will enabling higher screen resolution and Always On Display drain my battery faster?

Yes, both features can increase battery usage slightly, but many users find the improved display quality and convenience worth the trade-off.

3. Can I undo all my Samsung Galaxy settings changes if I make a mistake?

Users can reset specific areas like display, home screen, or all settings (without deleting personal data) from the General management → Reset menu.

4. Are Modes and Routines safe to use with sensitive apps or data?

Yes, they mainly automate system actions and app behavior, but users should review each routine carefully to ensure it doesn't override security or privacy preferences.