Samsung Galaxy Buds4, Buds4 Pro Renders Revealed Ahead of Launch

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to take place next week, with several new products on the line. One of them is the upcoming wireless earbuds.

According to the latest rumors, the early renders of the Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro have been revealed, and here's what they look like ahead of the most anticipated Samsung event.

Refined Design and Upgraded Charging Case

In an X post by reputable leaker Mohammed Khatri, the leaked images suggest Samsung is introducing subtle yet meaningful design refinements across both models. The Galaxy Buds4 and Buds4 Pro reportedly feature similarly styled charging cases with a sleek transparent lid, showcasing the earbuds positioned horizontally inside. The visual refresh gives the lineup a more modern and premium aesthetic.

The earbuds themselves, however, take distinct approaches. The Galaxy Buds4 appear to adopt a semi-in-ear design without silicone tips, catering to users who prefer a lighter, more breathable fit for extended listening sessions.

Meanwhile, the Buds4 Pro retains a full in-ear design with silicone ear tips, offering improved passive noise isolation and a more secure seal during movement.

Samsung has also reportedly redesigned the stem with a flat outer surface, refining ergonomics while giving the earbuds a cleaner, more contemporary look.

Battery Capacity Differences

Battery life could be one of the key differentiators between the two models. Reports indicate that the Galaxy Buds4 Pro may feature a 57mAh battery per earbud, while the standard Galaxy Buds4 could include a smaller 42mAh cell.

Although official playback estimates have yet to be confirmed, the larger battery in the Pro model suggests extended listening time, particularly when using advanced features like active noise cancellation.

In terms of box contents, both versions are expected to ship with a charging cable. However, only the Buds4 Pro is rumored to include additional silicone ear tips, reinforcing its premium positioning.

Smarter Controls and New Software Features

Beyond hardware refinements, the Galaxy Buds4 lineup may introduce new software-driven capabilities. Rumors point to a pinch-and-hold gesture control system, enhancing intuitive navigation for music playback and calls.

GSM Arena also reported that an innovative Interpreter mode is also expected, and this potentially offers real-time language support through Samsung's ecosystem. If integrated effectively, this feature could position the Buds4 series as more than just audio accessories, expanding their appeal for travelers and professionals.

How Much Are the Galaxy Buds4 and Buds 4 Pro

Audophiles can expect an approximate pricing of around €179 ($212) for the Galaxy Buds4, while the Galaxy Buds4 Pro may reach around €249 ($295). If the leaks prove accurate, Samsung's next-generation earbuds could emerge as one of the standout audio releases of the year.