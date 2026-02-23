Apple Quietly Replaces SEED With AI-Powered Sales Coach App

Apple has officially rebranded its long-running SEED app as Sales Coach, indicating a huge shift in the company's global sales enablement strategy. More than a name change, the transformation reflects Apple's growing focus on AI-powered training, real-time product intelligence, and smarter retail workforce tools.

Rather than removing the existing app from the App Store, Apple deployed a seamless update that automatically converts SEED into Sales Coach. This approach preserves user credentials and ensures uninterrupted access for employees and authorized sales partners.

AI-Powered 'Ask' Feature Redefines Retail Knowledge Access

As 9to5Mac observed, the most significant enhancement is the introduction of an AI-driven assistant within a new "Ask" tab. This embedded chatbot pulls answers directly from Apple's official documentation and internal training materials, providing verified, contextual responses in seconds.

Sales teams can quickly clarify product specifications, compare device features, and access program updates without manually navigating static resources.

What's more, this integration transforms Sales Coach into a real-time product knowledge engine. Instead of relying on PDFs or archived manuals, frontline staff can interact with conversational AI designed to accelerate decision-making and improve customer engagement on the sales floor.

Liquid Glass Design Language

The platform also adopts Apple's modern Liquid Glass design language, aligning the interface with the company's latest software aesthetics. More importantly, the redesign enhances clarity and navigation speed, improving usability across devices.

Although Sales Coach is publicly listed on the App Store, access remains restricted to verified Apple personnel and authorized partners. A partner code is required to unlock full functionality, ensuring proprietary materials remain protected.

Next week, the Cupertino giant will reveal at least five new products for the upcoming "Apple Experience" event.