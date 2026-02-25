Samsung's New Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra Promise AI-Powered Health Tracking

Samsung is pushing deeper into artificial intelligence with its new Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, two smartwatches designed to turn advanced sensor data into clear, personalized health insights for everyday users.​

AI at the Center of Health Tracking

Both the Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra are built around Samsung's latest BioActive Sensor, which combines multiple optical and electrical sensors to track heart rate, sleep patterns, blood oxygen levels, and body composition with higher precision than previous models.

The Galaxy Watch7 uses a new 3-nanometer processor that allows Galaxy AI to process this health data on-device and generate insights more quickly while helping to extend battery life, according to Mashable.

Samsung highlights an Energy Score feature, which analyzes key metrics such as sleep, heart rate, and daily activity to give users a single readiness score each morning, helping them decide whether to push harder in workouts or prioritize recovery.

Samsung is also emphasizing safety features tied to health monitoring. The Galaxy Watch7 offers FDA-authorized sleep apnea risk detection, using sleep and breathing data to flag signs of possible sleep-related issues that users may need to discuss with a doctor.

The watch can also monitor heart rhythm for irregularities and supports electrocardiogram (ECG) readings, features that aim to give users more awareness of their cardiovascular health between medical checkups, Tech Radar reported.

Fitness Tools for Everyday and Serious Users

Beyond passive health tracking, the Galaxy Watch7 introduces advanced fitness functions such as personalized cycling metrics. With a compatible power meter, Galaxy AI can estimate a cyclist's Functional Threshold Power (FTP) in about 10 minutes, helping riders better understand their performance limits and tailor their training.

The watch tracks a wide range of workouts, lets users build custom routines with warm-ups and cooldowns, and can automatically record some activities, including swims with a water lock mode for pool or open-water use.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra, which targets more demanding users, builds on these features with a more rugged design and additional performance-oriented tools.

It supports dual-frequency GPS for more accurate location tracking in dense urban areas or challenging outdoor environments, a key feature for runners, hikers, and cyclists who rely on precise route and pace data.

Samsung pairs these hardware upgrades with Galaxy AI coaching tools, which use long-term trends in heart rate, sleep, and training load to suggest adjustments in activity and recovery.

Design and Ecosystem

Samsung positions the Galaxy Watch7 as an AI-powered daily companion with a floating glass design and multiple band colors, while the Galaxy Watch Ultra adopts a more durable look aimed at outdoor and fitness enthusiasts.

Both watches run Wear OS powered by Samsung and integrate tightly with the Samsung Health app, allowing users to view detailed charts, set goals for weight, body fat, and muscle mass, and sync data across Galaxy phones and other devices, as per Samsung.