Touchscreen MacBook Pro With OLED Display and Dynamic Island Could Bring Apple's Biggest Laptop Upgrade in Years

Apple is reportedly preparing a touchscreen MacBook Pro with an OLED display and iPhone-style Dynamic Island, a combination that could mark the laptop's biggest design and interface upgrade in years.

Bloomberg and other outlets say Apple's first touchscreen Macs will be updated 14‑inch and 16‑inch MacBook Pro models that keep a familiar chassis but gain OLED screens and touch input on the main display.

The notebooks are expected to feature a pill‑shaped Dynamic Island cutout at the top of the screen instead of the current notch, housing the camera and providing interactive alerts and controls similar to recent iPhones, according to Tom's Guide.

Industry reports indicate Apple is planning to pair the new screens with next‑generation Apple silicon, with references to an M6‑series chip in some coverage of the roadmap. While the overall design may look close to the current MacBook Pro line, analysts suggest improved hinges to make the lid more stable during touch use.

The new MacBook Pro would be the first Mac to support full touch gestures on the main display after years of Apple insisting Macs should rely on keyboard and trackpad input.

According to detailed reports, macOS is being reworked so that buttons and menus can change size depending on whether the user touches the screen or uses a pointer, making controls larger and easier to tap with fingers.

Examples shared in these reports include menu bar items that expand into bigger touch‑friendly panels when tapped, along with familiar gestures like pinch‑to‑zoom and swipe‑to‑scroll borrowed from the iPad, CNET reported.

Even so, Apple is not expected to market the device as a pure tablet replacement and will still emphasize the traditional keyboard and large trackpad for many tasks.

Moving the MacBook Pro to OLED would bring deeper blacks, higher contrast, and more precise control over brightness compared with current mini‑LED panels, which could benefit both creative pros and everyday users.

Analysts note that OLED also enables slimmer designs and more flexible interface layouts, which may make it easier for Apple to integrate Dynamic Island and new on‑screen elements.

Dynamic Island itself is expected to act as a live status and controls hub, surfacing notifications, media controls, and background activities while freeing up more usable screen space than the notch.

Together with touch support and revamped macOS controls, these changes position the rumored MacBook Pro as Apple's most significant laptop upgrade in several years, even if the external design only evolves gradually, as per Bloomberg.