Honor Unveils Magic V6 Foldable and 'Robot Phone' at MWC to Stand Out From Samsung and Apple

Honor used its Mobile World Congress 2026 showcase in Barcelona to unveil the Magic V6 foldable and a prototype "Robot Phone" with a moving camera, as it tries to set itself apart from dominant rivals Samsung and Apple.

The Magic V6 is positioned as Honor's new flagship foldable, with the company calling it its slimmest and most durable folding phone to date. It measures about 8.75mm thick when folded yet still fits a large 6,660mAh silicon‑carbon battery, one of the biggest seen in a foldable, aiming to ease concerns about battery life on dual‑screen devices.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, placing it directly against premium models like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold line and Apple's iPhone 16 Pro range, according to CNBC.​

Honor also stresses durability, using a reinforced steel frame, a tougher hinge and a nano‑crystal protective layer on the displays to reduce reflections and protect against drops.

The inner 7.95‑inch and outer 6.52‑inch OLED screens both support up to 120Hz refresh rates and high‑frequency PWM dimming, features designed to make scrolling smoother and reduce eye strain.

On the back, the Magic V6 carries a triple‑camera setup including a 50‑megapixel main sensor, a 64‑megapixel telephoto lens and a 50‑megapixel ultra‑wide camera, with Honor adding AI‑driven tools for motion capture, zoom and portrait shots.​

To further appeal to power users, Honor includes fast 80W wired and 66W wireless charging, IP69 water and dust resistance and new multitasking software such as an "Open Canvas" layout and a pinnable taskbar for easier split‑screen use. The Magic V6 will roll out to select global markets in the second half of 2026, though exact launch countries and pricing have not yet been confirmed, GizMochina reported.​

Alongside the foldable, Honor drew attention with its so‑called Robot Phone, a concept device built around a 200‑megapixel camera mounted on a three‑axis robotic gimbal.

The camera module can move on its own using AI cues, track subjects, stabilize video and even "dance" to music, aiming to deliver smoother, more cinematic footage than standard smartphone cameras.

Honor says the phone uses multimodal perception, combining visual, audio and motion sensors so it can respond more like a small robot than a static handset.

Honor's executives framed both products as part of a broader AI‑first strategy, arguing that smarter cameras, on‑device AI and new form factors are key to challenging Samsung and Apple in the high‑end smartphone market, as per CCInsight.