All 'Resident Evil Requiem' Endings Explained: Unlock Every Outcome and Secret Ending

"Resident Evil Requiem" wraps up decades of franchise lore with a finale that forces players to make a pivotal choice. The game balances tension, narrative depth, and branching outcomes that shape the fate of Leon, Grace, and the ARK facility beneath Raccoon City. Every decision matters, from the final confrontation at the Elpis terminal to the post-credits revelations, rewarding careful exploration and replay. Understanding all "Resident Evil Requiem" endings is crucial for fans who want to see the full story and uncover every secret, from canonical victories to alternate "bad" paths.

The stakes are higher than ever, with the shadowy organization The Connections manipulating events behind the scenes. Grace Ashcroft's discovery of Elpis, a bioweapon project with hidden antiviral properties, drives the narrative to its climactic choice.

Unlocking all endings also reveals bonus content, secret lore, and critical plot connections to previous "Resident Evil" entries, making each decision both thrilling and consequential. Whether you aim to see the "Hope" ending or explore the darker "Destruction" path, the game rewards strategy, careful timing, and understanding of the overarching narrative.

How to Reach Each 'Resident Evil Requiem' Ending

"Resident Evil Requiem" endings pivot on a single late-game decision at the Elpis terminal in the ARK facility. Grace Ashcroft must choose whether to "Release Elpis" or "Destroy Elpis," with each option dramatically shaping the story's outcome.

To experience all endings, many players keep a manual save before entering the elevator that leads to the terminal chamber. Reloading the save allows a second playthrough to unlock the alternate outcome. This system ensures you can see both the canonical "Hope" ending and the tragic "Destruction" ending, as well as access related bonus content and lore tied to each path.

The "Hope" Ending (Good/Canon Ending)

Releasing Elpis unlocks the canonical "Hope" ending, presenting a positive resolution for Grace and Leon. This choice reveals the true purpose of Elpis as an antiviral rather than a weapon.

Grace realizes Elpis is an antiviral that can neutralize T-virus-based bioweapons and cure infected survivors.

Leon receives the antiviral, recovering from advanced Raccoon City Syndrome.

He faces Victor Gideon in a climactic Nemesis-style boss fight with multiple phases.

After the fight, Grace and Leon are rescued by the BSAA's Wolf Hound Squad.

News outlets expose Umbrella's secrets and the truth behind past Raccoon City events.

Emily, a rescued test subject, survives and comes under Grace's care.

Shadowy operatives tied to The Connections appear in a post-credits scene, teasing future events.

Grace's Report is unlocked, detailing Umbrella's decades-long history and confirming this as the canonical ending.

The "Destruction" Ending (Bad Ending)

Destroying Elpis triggers the darker "Destruction" ending, where Grace unknowingly removes the cure and creates a tragic outcome. This choice demonstrates the high stakes of the final decision and its narrative consequences.

Grace treats Elpis as a threat and inputs the destruction password.

Leon succumbs to his infection and is killed by Zeno during the ARK collapse.

Grace narrowly escapes the collapsing facility, witnessing the tragedy unfold.

There are no post-credits sequences or hopeful wrap-ups in this ending.

This outcome highlights a misunderstanding of Elpis' true purpose.

It serves as a cautionary path, showing how incomplete knowledge can lead to catastrophic consequences.

Destruction emphasizes the branching storytelling and high-stakes choices in Resident Evil Requiem.

What Grace's Report and Bonus Content Reveal

Completing the Hope ending unlocks Grace's Report and other bonus content, deepening the "Resident Evil Requiem" narrative. The 60-page dossier details Spencer's intentions, The Connections' interference, and the true purpose of Elpis as a symbol of hope.

Additional unlocked content includes insanity mode, behind-the-scenes videos, character models, concept art, and weapon skins. While Destruction allows access to some general bonuses, only the Hope ending grants full lore context through Grace's Report, providing insights into Umbrella's history, Spencer's redemption arc, and how these events tie into the broader "Resident Evil" timeline.

Zeno and The Connections

Zeno emerges as a Wesker-like antagonist aligned with the secretive organization, The Connections. Their manipulation orchestrates Umbrella's downfall and frames key historical events, including the Raccoon City missile strike.

Throughout Requiem, Zeno's motives and abilities create tension, from his apparent invulnerability to his attempts to control Elpis for personal gain. Understanding his role clarifies the stakes and the consequences of both endings, linking narrative threads from previous games and teasing future conflicts in "Resident Evil" 10.

Oswell Spencer: Redemption and Grace's Origins

Elpis also reveals the final, redemptive actions of Oswell E. Spencer, Umbrella's co-founder. Grace's adoption and Spencer's design of Elpis as an antiviral underscore a more human and hopeful side to the otherwise villainous legacy.

Grace's journey reflects the culmination of decades of Umbrella misdeeds, exposing The Connections' manipulation and showing the impact of personal choices on world-altering events. This context enriches the narrative, turning the Requiem endings into more than a gameplay mechanic—they become a reflection of legacy, morality, and the consequences of power.

Unlockable Bonuses and Hidden Content

Regardless of which ending you see first, completing "Resident Evil Requiem" opens various unlockables. These include weapon skins, costumes, bonus challenges, behind-the-scenes footage, and unlockable cheats.

Only the Hope ending grants access to Grace's Report and the "Hope and Requiem" achievement, providing the richest understanding of the storyline. Players seeking to fully explore the game's lore and unlockables are encouraged to replay both endings, ensuring a complete experience of "Resident Evil Requiem's" content.

The Ultimate RE Requiem Finale

"Resident Evil Requiem's" endings reward both careful choices and full exploration of the ARK facility. By understanding the Elpis terminal decision, bonus content, and post-credits scenes, players can see the full scope of the story and its connection to the larger Resident Evil universe.

Whether following the Hope ending or exploring Destruction, Requiem balances dramatic tension, lore, and gameplay challenges to deliver a finale that feels both epic and consequential. Mastery of all endings enriches the player experience, provides deeper narrative context, and sets the stage for future entries in the franchise.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How many endings are in "Resident Evil Requiem"?

"Resident Evil Requiem" has two main endings: the Hope ending and the Destruction ending. Hope is the canonical, good ending, while Destruction is a tragic, alternate route. Both endings influence post-credits sequences and bonus content. Players can replay the final segment to see both outcomes.

2. What is Elpis in "Resident Evil Requiem"?

Elpis is initially presented as a bioweapon project but is revealed to be an antiviral. It can cure T-virus-based infections and neutralize bioweapons. Choosing to release Elpis triggers the Hope ending. Destroying it leads to the Destruction ending.

3. What does Grace's Report include?

Grace's Report is a 60-page dossier available after the Hope ending. It details Umbrella's history, Spencer's redemption, and The Connections' interference. It also ties the events of Requiem to the broader "Resident Evil" timeline. The report enriches the story for lore-focused players.

4. Can I unlock all endings in one playthrough?

No, only one ending plays out per campaign. To see both endings, players must save before the Elpis terminal choice and replay the final section. Reloading a manual save allows experiencing both Hope and Destruction. This ensures access to all lore and bonus content.