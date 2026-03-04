Google Maps Reveals Sleek New Gradient Icon, Gemini AI Features on Android and iOS

Google Maps has officially started rolling out a redesigned gradient icon across both Android and iOS devices.

While the iconic pin shape remains, the software maker has refined its proportions for a cleaner, more modern look. The updated design features a thinner top ring and a larger inner circle, giving the icon a smoother, contemporary appearance.

Sleek New Gradient Design

According to 9to5Google, the previous diagonal color partitions have been replaced with a seamless four-color gradient, inspired by Gemini and AI branding. This refreshed icon aligns Google Maps with other updated Google apps, including Photos, Home, Gemini, and Search, creating a more visually unified ecosystem.

Rollout Details for Android and iOS

On Android, the new icon is arriving with version 26.09.06.873668274, while iOS users can expect it in version 26.09.5. Though subtle, longtime users may notice the refined proportions and smoother gradient styling, which may take a brief adjustment period.

Gemini AI Integration Enhances Navigation

Beyond aesthetics, Google Maps has expanded its Gemini AI capabilities. The update introduces a conversational navigation experience that replaces Google Assistant, providing more natural and dynamic route guidance. Users can also leverage Gemini-powered tools for traffic reporting and improved in-app search.

Back in December, the company quietly upgraded Gemini with a new Maps feature. At that time, users immediately noticed the improved visual search. The icons were revamped, and it's now easier to use them whenever we want to pin a location.

Additional AI features include deeper integration with Google Lens within Maps and "Know before you go" insights on location listings, offering real-time, actionable information for travelers and commuters.