TikTok DMs Aren't Getting End-to-End Encryption, According to New Report

TikTok Direct Messages are not getting end-to-end encryption despite rivals and other platforms opting to include the feature in their respective apps.

TikTok DMs Aren't Getting End-to-End Encryption

According to a new report from the BBC, TikTok has revealed to the publication that it is not planning on adding end-to-end encryption to its direct messages feature. It was revealed by TikTok that this decision revolves around user safety, with the privacy and security feature regarded by the platform as making users "less safe."

The social media platform believes that using end-to-end encryption would prevent law enforcement officials, such as the police and safety teams, from properly doing their jobs in accessing messages when needed.

End-to-end encryption is known for keeping messages exclusively accessible by the sender and the receiver and vice versa. The feature may allow users to select the devices where their end-to-end encrypted messages appear as they may only designate one or multiple gadgets for it.

Social Media Apps Already Feature E2EE

TikTok's rivals in the market already feature end-to-end encryption, and they do not share the same opinion that the vertical video platform has on the safety feature.

Meta has long prioritized end-to-end encryption for its instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, and has since added the feature to Facebook Messenger for added protection in user chats.

Among the recent adopters of E2EE is Elon Musk's social media platform, X, with its direct messages, which are now called 'X Messages', already featuring the security feature.

Messaging platforms from other Big Tech names, including Apple's iMessage and Google Messages, also offer end-to-end encryption for privacy and safety.