Samsung Teases Smart Glasses Features at MWC, But When Is It Coming?

Samsung recently teased several features behind their take on the smart glasses as the South Korean tech giant prepares to launch its new wearable later this year.

It is yet unconfirmed if Samsung's smart glasses would be more similar to the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, which do not have a display, or be more akin to the Ray-Ban Meta Display.

Samsung Teases Smart Glasses Over at MWC 2026

Samsung's executive vice president of mobile business, Jay Kim, recently spoke with CNBC and revealed various details behind its upcoming smart glasses venture amidst the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026.

The executive revealed that Samsung's development team is bringing a camera at "your eye level" as part of the smart glasses' feature.

Kim said that the smart glasses will also be able to connect to smartphones in the future, and it will essentially be similar to what it offers with the Galaxy Watch and the Galaxy Ring. It is not known as of writing if Samsung will make its smart glasses part of the Galaxy Wearable app ecosystem.

Lastly, Kim also revealed that Galaxy AI will power the smart glasses, with the machine learning technology also seeing what users are seeing, possibly through its cameras.

When are Samsung's Smart Glasses Coming?

Samsung's EVP of mobile business also confirmed that the company is targeting a 2026 release date for the smart glasses.

This follows an earlier confirmation from Qualcomm, one of Samsung's partners in the development of the wearable's development, with its CEO Cristiano Amon citing that it is coming this year during his MWC showcase.

There are no confirmations yet as to when the company will exactly launch the smart glasses, but Samsung still has multiple Galaxy Unpacked events slated for the rest of the year.

When asked about a display, Kim refused to answer whether the smart glasses would feature it. However, he said that Samsung has other products that offer displays, like their smartphones or smartwatches.