The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic will go on sale on Aug. 27, but Samsung already updated the software of the watches.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series Updates

The new builds are carrying the R8xxXXU1BUH5 version. Both of them weigh 290MB in size, which boosts the performance of the watches. It can also easily squash any potential bug.

The changelog also shows "New and/or enhanced features," but there are no details about them yet.Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic users can install the update on the device through the Wearable app pre-installed on the Galaxy smartphone.

The watches will run the Wear OS-based One UI, and the Exynos W920 SoC powers both.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series Specs

Samsung has made massive changes to the Watch 4 series lineup this year, especially when it comes to the specs. The tech company switched from Tizen to Wear OS and rebranded its Active line.

The tech company followed Apple's footsteps by releasing two models to accommodate their consumers' different budgets.

Luckily, its efforts have paid off because the Galaxy Watch 4, which costs $249.99, and the Watch 4 Classic, which costs $349.99, are the best Samsung watches to date, according to PCMag.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the tech company's answer to Apple's Watch SE. Unlike the SE, the Samsung Watch 4 does everything that the Classic model can.

The difference is it is made of stainless steel and not aluminum, and it has a digital bezel instead of a physical bezel, according to GSMArena.

The Watch 4 series has notable upgrades from the Watch 3 series. It has a faster processor that produces smoother scrolling. It also has a high-resolution display for sharper visuals, and the memory is expanded for more app and music storage.

The Watch 4 series also has a sensor that can measure the user's body fat and track the user's snoring. The watch is filled with new features, and the design is enhanced.

Galaxy Watch4 vs. Galaxy Watch4 Classic

Similar to how Apple Watch that only works on iOS smartphones and devices, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series only works with Android smartphones and devices, according to Tech Crunch.

The latest smartwatch of Samsung only works with phones running Android 6.0 or later with 1.5GB of RAM, an upgrade from the Watch 3 series.

The Watch 4 is simple and has a minimal design. It is similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch Active 2. It comes in a 40mm case for $249.99, but you can also get it for a 44mm case for $279.99. They come with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. If you wish to get LTE connectivity, you can get it for an additional $50.

Both sizes come in silver or black. The smaller model is available in pink gold, while the larger is also available in dark green.

The Classic model comes in 42mm or 46mm sizes, and you can get it either in silver or black. It starts at $349.99 for the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi model, and you can get it for $399.99 for the LTE connectivity.

