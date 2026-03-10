Amazon Zoox Expands Robotaxi Tests to Dallas and Phoenix

Amazon's self-driving service, Zoox, is expanding its services to two new U.S. cities, with Dallas, Texas, and Phoenix, Arizona, soon seeing the company's robotaxis rolling around the metro under its testing phase.

Amazon Zoox Brings Robotaxi Testing to Dallas, Phoenix

Amazon's self-driving ride-hailing subsidiary, Zoox, has recently announced that it is expanding its services to two new major cities in the country.

The company revealed that it will initially launch the service in Phoenix, bringing its retrofitted Toyota Highlander SUVs to the metro. The test will then expand to Dallas.

According to Zoox, Dallas and Phoenix are two metropolitan cities that are seeing rapid growth. Alongside this, the cities also see a high demand in ride-hailing, with companies like Waymo and Tesla, which is still working on a 2026 launch in Dallas, already having their robotaxis present in the area.

For now, Zoox will maintain the use of its retrofitted robotaxi fleet in the many areas where it is present, which always has a safety driver behind the wheel.

Amazon Zoox Is Now In 10 U.S. Cities

The addition of Phoenix and Dallas to Zoox's area of operations puts the total number of cities where it is present to 10.

According to Zoox, it is now present in Las Vegas, NV; San Francisco, CA; Los Angeles, CA; Miami, FL; Atlanta, GA; Seattle, WA; and Washington, D.C.

The company's services and testing in these cities have already accumulated a total of one million autonomous miles. The company also claimed that they have already served 300,000 customers to date and counting.

Zoox was acquired by Amazon for a total of $1.3 billion.