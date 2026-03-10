Apple Smart Home Display Faces Delays Due to Next-Gen Siri—Here's When to Expect It

The much-awaited Apple HomePad, which is also known as the Smart Home Display, is being pushed back, according to the latest reports, and the reason behind it is still the long-delayed next-gen Siri upgrade.

Apple's Smart Home Display Faces a Delay

According to the latest report via Bloomberg, Apple is delaying the release of its smart home display, the device that has an internal codename of J490, which the company planned to launch this month.

It is important to note that Apple has long planned to launch the smart home device to the market, with the device originally planned to debut last spring, but it was delayed because of the next-generation version of Siri.

This device is the same one that has been rumored for years, originally called the "HomeAccessory," which will feature a HomePod with a display.

Next-Gen Siri Pushes HomePad's Release

The long delays to Siri's development have already affected many of Apple's planned releases and technologies in the market.

This pertains to the next-generation upgrade of Siri that will deliver a more personalized, intuitive, and intelligent version of the AI assistant that will make it more of a super-powered chatbot that is always available to answer users' queries or demands.

According to reports, the hardware development of the HomePad has already been finished for several months now, and it only awaits the software side of things, one that will allow it to run the next-gen Siri.

It was revealed that Apple is rescheduling the HomePad's release, bumping it a few months later to somewhere during the fall season of the current year.