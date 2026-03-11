Samsung Galaxy A57 Retailer Listing Accidentally Reveals Key Details

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A57 is inching closer to its official debut, and a European retailer's accidental listing may have revealed nearly everything about the device ahead of schedule. The listing showcased the phone's design and core specifications, giving tech enthusiasts an early glimpse of Samsung's next mid-range contender.

Industry insiders expect Samsung to announce the Galaxy A57 alongside the frequently leaked Samsung Galaxy A37, possibly before the end of the month.

Smooth, Powerful Display and Performance

According to the leaked listing, the Galaxy A57 will sport a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and vibrant visuals. Samsung continues its tradition of offering premium screen quality even in mid-range devices.

The device is rumored to be powered by the Exynos 1680 processor, designed to deliver strong performance and efficiency for gaming, multitasking, and everyday use. Users can expect multiple RAM options, including 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB, paired with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

Camera Setup and Battery Life

GSM Arena discovered that photography remains a major focus for the Galaxy A57. The phone reportedly includes a triple rear camera system: a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro camera for close-up detail.

On the front, a 12MP selfie camera promises clear photos and video calls.

The smartphone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging, allowing for long usage and rapid recharges.

Software and User Experience

Out of the box, the Galaxy A57 will run Android 16 with Samsung's latest One UI 8.5, providing enhanced customization, smoother performance, and new productivity features.

If budget is not a problem, going for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is still the smartest choice for your wallet.