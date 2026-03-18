Samsung to Use CSOT Panels For Mid-Range Galaxy Phones

Samsung is set to source display panels from CSOT, a TCL-owned manufacturer, for its mid-range smartphones, marking a notable shift away from its traditional reliance on Samsung Display.

Reports indicate the move is motivated by rising memory costs, with CSOT panels priced at least 20% lower than Samsung's in-house options.

Galaxy A57 and Upcoming FE Models to Feature CSOT Panels

Korean news outlet, The Elec, reports that Samsung has reportedly ordered 15 million panels from CSOT, which are slated for use in the Galaxy A57 and select unannounced FE models, potentially including the Galaxy S26 FE.

Production is expected to begin in April, signaling a large-scale adoption of CSOT displays in Samsung's mid-tier lineup.

Internal Debate Over Sourcing Strategy

The decision has caused tension within Samsung Group. Samsung Display, historically the sole supplier for Samsung smartphones, opposed the move and petitioned executives to reconsider.

Despite this, the electronics giant prioritized cost savings and supply chain diversification, highlighting strategic benefits over internal pushback.

More Competitive Pricing in the Smartphone Market

According to GSM Arena, Samsung aims to maintain competitive pricing amid rising component costs through the integration of external display suppliers.

Furthermore, the approach could boost profit margins for mid-range devices while making Samsung more competitive in price-sensitive markets. With the ongoing war between the US and other countries, this is also another way to not only diversify supply chains while also mitigating risks.

Since Samsung will now source display panels from China, we expect quite cheap models to be released in the future. However, that won't be the lone factor for price change.

The smartphone chips can also be an indicator of whether the price of upcoming Galaxy phones will be higher or slightly lower than their predecessors.