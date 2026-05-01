Google Meet Enhances AI Note-Taking With Custom Sections and Decisions Feature

Google is rolling out a major upgrade to its AI-powered meeting assistant inside Google Meet, so you can choose what you want to include in your virtual meetings.

The update enhances the "Take Notes for Me" feature, first introduced in 2024, by making meeting documentation more precise, customizable, and action-oriented for teams working in hybrid and remote environments.

Enhanced AI Note-Taking for Smarter Meetings

As Android Authority reports, the improved system automatically transcribes conversations during Google Meet sessions and generates structured notes that are sent directly to a Google Docs file via email.

This feature lets teams review discussions without relying on manual note-taking, improving efficiency and ensuring important details are not missed.

In a previous update released in November 2025, users gained control over the length of AI-generated summaries. The latest upgrade goes further by introducing deeper customization options, giving users more control over how meeting insights are captured and organized.

Customizable Sections for Better Control

One of the most notable improvements is the ability to choose specific sections included in meeting notes. Users can now toggle between Summary, Details, and Next Steps directly within the in-call menu.

This flexibility allows teams to tailor notes based on meeting type, ensuring that only relevant information is highlighted and unnecessary clutter is removed.

New Decisions Section Improves Accountability

Google has also introduced a new "Decisions" section designed to track key meeting outcomes. It categorizes decisions based on their status, such as Aligned, Needs Further Discussion, Disagreed, or Shelved.

With this structured approach, teams clearly document agreements and unresolved issues, making follow-ups more organized and improving accountability across projects.

More Concise Summaries and Wider Availability

The Summary section has also been refined to deliver more concise and readable takeaways, allowing users to quickly understand key discussion points.

The update is currently rolling out and is expected to reach Business, Enterprise, Education, and Google AI subscription users by May 15, according to Android Police. However, the new Decisions feature is initially limited to English-language meetings.

Just recently, Google Meet brought speech translation for mobile users.