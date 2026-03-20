Buffering Fix Discovered: Slowing Video Playback Could Eliminate Streaming Interruptions

Netflix streaming at 4K should give us a very high-quality video viewing, but that's not what's happening all the time. Sometimes, the internet issues mess up our experience, but sometimes, it's the buffering issue that gets on our nerves. Fortunately, new research from Lancaster University suggests a surprisingly simple solution: slightly slowing down playback rather than pausing the video entirely.

The subtle adjustment could keep content running smoothly while most viewers barely notice the change.

Why Slightly Slower Playback Beats Pauses

The Lancaster University study found that viewers strongly prefer minor speed reductions over abrupt buffering stops. Traditional pauses occur when the video player runs out of data, but by gently decreasing playback speed, the system can load upcoming content without interrupting the viewing experience.

Researchers discovered that maintaining a continuous flow is more important to viewers than preserving perfect speed. Even small adjustments are widely tolerated if they prevent disruptive interruptions.

Optimal Playback Speeds for Seamless Streaming

As Digital Trends wrote, the study identified a "sweet spot" for speed adjustments. Playback slowed to 90% of normal speed is nearly imperceptible for most viewers, while even 80% often goes unnoticed, depending on the type of content. Speeds below 70% begin to feel unnatural and distracting.

Interestingly, viewers also accept faster playback, up to 30% quicker, particularly for live content. This approach helps keep live streams, like sports events, in real-time alignment, preventing delays or jumps that could cause viewers to miss important moments.

Who Participated in the Study

The study involved over 200 participants and tested hundreds of clips across genres, including sports, drama, and gaming. Results indicate that slight adjustments to speed and resolution are far preferable to frequent buffering pauses.

Streaming platforms could adopt these insights to automatically tweak playback speed and quality in real time, creating a more seamless experience. There won't be any headaches anymore for the viewers if this implementation comes to life.