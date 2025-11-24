Apple iOS 27 Will Reportedly Focus on Quality, Performance, and AI Upgrades

Apple is shifting its attention to its iOS 27 development that is coming next year, with the company focusing on performance, quality, and AI upgrades for the operating system powering its devices, according to a new report.

Apple iOS 27 Will Reportedly Focus on Quality, AI Upgrades

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared a new Power On newsletter that talks about next year's iOS 27. According to the analyst, it will focus on performance, quality, and AI upgrades instead.

In iOS 18, Apple delivered new home screen customization features that let users rearrange their icons and widgets, new tinted icons, and more. On the other hand, this year's iOS 26 also saw new features that focused on adding the Liquid Glass design from the visionOS to the iOS ecosystem, bringing lock screen customization to the next level, Messages' unknown senders, and more.

However, Gurman's latest report suggested that Apple would shift its focus to delivering more performance and quality improvements for the device, which have been overshadowed by new feature drops in the past releases.

Similar to Apple's macOS X Snow Leopard

According to the analyst, Apple would take a page from its approach for the 2009-released macOS X Snow Leopard for the Mac, particularly as the company focused on quality over new features back then.

While the Snow Leopard release centered on "zero features" as it heavily prioritized the improvements for the computer operating system, Gurman said that the Cupertino tech giant would still release new AI features alongside iOS 27.

Apple Intelligence will reportedly receive new AI upgrades, like an AI-powered health agent together with an Apple Health+ subscription, and an AI web search feature.

Gurman said that the goal for iOS 27 is to "de-bloat" the iOS ecosystem as over the years, it saw multiple complaints and user reports over underlying issues that have not been addressed by the company.

The analyst claims that Apple and its software team are already combing through the iOS to hunt for potential bugs, issues, and more, as well as help boost the performance of the software.