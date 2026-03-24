Zoox Brings Its Robotaxis to Austin, Miami Alongside Expanded Service in Las Vegas, San Francisco

Amazon's self-driving and ride-hailing subsidiary, Zoox, is now expanding its operations in different cities as it is bringing its actual to Austin and Miami after rolling out its retrofitted fleet.

On the other hand, the company is also expanding its coverage in already available service areas, including Las Vegas and San Francisco, which will offer the service to more customers and more locations.

Zoox Brings Its Legit Robotaxis to Austin, Miami

Zoox announced that it is bringing its purpose-built robotaxis to its existing service areas, including Austin, Texas, and Miami, Florida, for the first time since it launched the service in mid-2024, but is only now bringing its driverless rides for users to try out.

The company said that it is "excited to reach the next stage of our deployment" in Austin and Miami, particularly as the company's robotaxis will now provide service in the area. Before this, Zoox deployed retrofitted Toyota Highlander SUVs to map out new areas.

According to Zoox, it will initially start deploying the robotaxi to small areas in both cities, with Zoox employees, families, and friends the first ones to use the service. Zoox has already deployed retrofitted Toyota Highlander SUVs to map out new areas.

Zoox's purpose-built robotaxis are the futuristic-looking EVs that have no driver's cockpit and steering wheel and also feature seats that face each other.

Read Also: Amazon Zoox Expands Robotaxi Tests to Dallas and Phoenix

Expanded Service Now Live in Las Vegas, SF

Furthermore, Zoox also announced that it is expanding its services in Las Vegas, Nevada, and San Francisco, California.

It is known that when Zoox launched in 2024, San Francisco and Las Vegas were among the first cities where the self-driving service was available, with the company first using its retrofitted cars after being embroiled in controversies.

Las Vegas will see new pickup and drop-off locations, which include the Las Vegas Convention Center and new hotels along the Strip. Zoox also partnered with the Sphere and the T-Mobile Arena, first focusing on limited service to high-traffic events before the eventual rollout.

According to Zoox, its service expansion in San Francisco will quadruple its present size, focusing on a large portion of the city's eastern half that includes Chinatown, the Marina, North Beach, Pacific Heights, and the Embarcadero.