These 6 New Apple Products Could Release Soon: Here's You May Expect

Apple had a massive week of launches early in March, but multiple reports are claiming that Apple has a lot more products coming real soon, with as many as six said to be arriving.

HomePod mini 2 and HomePod 3

Apple analyst Mark Gurman shared in his Power On newsletter that both the HomePod mini and HomePod devices are now running low on stock at various Apple Stores, which could signal a hardware refresh coming.

Reports previously claimed that the HomePod mini 2 has been ready for a while but was held back due to Siri delays. That said, the Siri AI upgrade is said to be coming soon, particularly with iOS 26.5, and this could push Apple to release new products.

There are not many reports about the HomePod mini as there is the HomePod with a display rumored to be coming soon, but Apple may release a new HomePod first to go alongside the HomePod mini 2 with the AI upgrades.

New Apple TV 4K

Reports said that the current Apple TV 4K is running low on stock at Apple Stores, like the HomePods. This may likewise signal that a new product may be coming.

According to rumors, the new Apple TV 4K is getting either an A17 Pro or A18 chipset that would enable Apple Intelligence support for the black box.

Moreover, it was revealed that the next-gen Apple TV 4K is getting an N1 wireless chip. A rumor also revealed that a built-in camera is potentially coming as well.

Mac mini M5 and Mac Studio M5

According to 9to5Mac, rumors claimed that two more Macs are launching soon, and this may be the M5 versions of the Mac mini and Mac Studio. This follows the recent arrival of the M5 processor to the MacBook Air and Pro models earlier in March.

The Mac mini will reportedly offer an M5 and M5 Pro option, while the Mac Studio will deliver the M5 Max and M5 Ultra chipsets.

iPad 12th-Gen (A18)

The base iPad currently runs on an A16 chip. The next model is expected to upgrade to an A18, which is significant because it would bring Apple Intelligence to the entry-level iPad for the very first time.

It is a meaningful jump for anyone who uses the base iPad as their daily driver and has been waiting for AI features without paying Pro prices.