AI in Smart Home? Roborock Saros 20 Shows Why Tech is Useful

AI gets slapped onto products all the time without adding much, and robot vacuums have been one of the usual suspects. But the Roborock Saros 20 is making a case that AI in a smart home device can actually mean something.

More Than Just Obstacle Avoidance

Most robot cleaners use AI to dodge cables and check if a spot needs another pass. That is the baseline. Roborock has a bigger goal with the Saros 20 as the company wants it to make intelligent decisions not just about cleaning but about when to clean and when to stay docked.

Roborock created the Saros 20 with the capabilities to "read" your home and anticipate when it needs cleaning.

The SmartPlan 3.0 technology helps identify room types, learn cleaning habits, and determine the best approach to cleaning. Additionally, the tech lowers noise during specific times it predicts when you need it to be quiet. It is also able to boost suction and clean the mop.

The Saros 20 also features a built-in voice assistant that answers to "Hello Rocky" prompts and offers Matter support, which makes it available to connect to Alexa, Siri, and Google Home.

Built for Homes With Pets

The Saros 20 automatically recognizes pets and adjusts its path to avoid startling them. It maps their location on the app, so you always know where they are, and it even takes photos of them as it cleans.

If a pet or person is blocking an area, the cleaner logs it and returns once the space is clear, so no part of your home is skipped. You can even use it to check on and video call your pets remotely.

Navigation and Hardware Worth Noting

According to 9to5Mac, the StarSight Autonomous System 2.0 uses solid-state LiDAR with 21,600 sensor points and a sampling frequency 21 times higher than standard tech, allowing it to build detailed 3D maps of your home and navigate reliably around furniture.

The AdaptiLift Chassis 3.0 lets the Saros 20 move between different floor types and climb thresholds up to 4.5cm high. Both the main brush and side brush come with zero-tangle systems, making them a practical pick for homes with long-haired pets.

For a robot cleaner, that is a lot of ground covered, literally and otherwise.