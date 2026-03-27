Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 Leak: Will It Become the Newest Foldable Leader in the Market?

Motorola is quietly making its own name in the foldable smartphone scene. Slowly, it's becoming more popular in the US, with many users settling for its specs even though there are more high-end options to consider.

While competitors like Samsung often dominate the conversation, Motorola's steady innovation with its Razr lineup has pushed it to the front of the foldable race.

Razr Ultra 2026 Keeps Its Signature Look

As spotted by XpertPick, early leaks of the upcoming Motorola Razr Ultra suggest the company is sticking closely to its proven design. The device retains the sleek, clamshell aesthetic that helped define the modern Razr revival.

The phone is expected to feature a 4-inch external display and a 7-inch internal foldable screen. With this continuity, it's reasonable for Motorola to double down on a design that users already respond well to, rather than reinventing the form factor.

Slightly Thicker Build Raises Questions

One of the few noticeable changes is a marginal increase in thickness. Reports suggest the device will measure 7.8mm when unfolded and 15.8mm when folded, slightly thicker than its predecessor.

While some users may view this negatively, the change could signal meaningful internal upgrades. A larger chassis often allows for better battery capacity, improved thermal management, and enhanced internal hardware performance.

In practice, the difference is unlikely to affect everyday usability.

Where Motorola Still Needs Improvement

Despite its market success, earlier versions of the Razr Ultra faced criticism. Android Police noted that the biggest concerns included a high price point, an underwhelming battery life, and AI features that failed to stand out.

When you compare it to Apple Intelligence or Galaxy AI, you will later realize that they still need some improvement.

The Battle for Foldable Dominance

Motorola's rise is notable because it breaks Samsung's long-standing dominance in foldables. Its 50% rise in the US market share isn't coincidental. It clearly leaves us with the impression that it has the resources to be a bigger brand than more popular smartphone brands.

However, sustaining that lead will depend on how well it refines its next-generation device.

If the Razr Ultra 2026 delivers stronger battery performance, smarter software, and better value, Motorola could be one of the go-to foldable preferences of users globally.