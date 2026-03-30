Apple Messages: RCS End-to-End Encryption Returns in iOS 26.5 Beta

Apple has released the latest iOS 26.5 beta, and it brings a familiar feature to the Messages app as the RCS technology sees the return of end-to-end encryption.

Apple Messages' RCS Sees End-to-End Encryption Return

According to a new report by 9to5Mac, the latest iOS 26.5 beta 1 version was released for developers to try out, and it has delivered the end-to-end encryption feature on RCS for users.

Users who already have the latest beta version installed may see the new feature appear under the RCS Messaging option on the Settings app, and here, they may also turn end-to-end encryption on or off.

Under its specific settings page, Apple clearly said that the feature is still in beta, meaning that only select people who have the version installed may access the feature's return.

Apple also clarified that since it is still in beta, E2EE is "not available for all devices or carriers."

Will the RCS E2EE Feature Stay in iOS 26.5 Release?

Originally, Apple tested the RCS end-to-end encryption feature on the Messages app's iOS 26.4 beta version, where the company made it available for various users to test. However, users were surprised that the Messages app's RCS end-to-end encryption was not yet made available to the public release version.

Apple made it clear that iOS 26.4 was only testing RCS end-to-end encryption's features and experiences, so it was surprising that it made the cut on iOS 26.5's beta 1 version. The Cupertino tech giant said that the feature will ship on future iOS 26.x release.

That said, 9to5Mac speculated that since it was included on iOS 26.5's beta again, Apple may "likely" have RCS' end-to-end encryption stick around for its public release version.