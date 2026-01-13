Apple Inches Closer to End-to-End Encrypted RCS Messages in iOS 26.3 Beta

Apple is reportedly moving closer to end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for Rich Communication Services (RCS) messages, nearly a year after first announcing the feature in March 2025.

The latest iOS 26.3 beta suggests that secure RCS messaging could soon be available to iPhone users.

Carrier Control and Regional Restrictions

As 9to5Mac spotted from Tiino-X83 on X, iOS 26.3 beta 2 includes a carrier bundle toggle allowing operators to enable or disable E2EE for RCS messages.

Currently, this feature appears limited to France's four main carriers: Bouygues, Orange, SFR, and Free. No other carriers globally show evidence of the feature yet.

The GSMA standards require:

E2EE must be enabled for all users in a market unless prohibited by local regulations.

Partial or selective activation for specific users is not allowed.

Users must be notified if E2EE is unavailable in their region.

All user-initiated content, except "Is Typing" notifications, should be encrypted end-to-end.

These rules ensure encryption is consistent, transparent, and aligned with global messaging standards.

Visual Indicators Confirm Encryption

GSMA guidelines also specify that users should be able to verify the encryption status of their messages. Apple's carrier bundle toggle in iOS 26.3 beta may serve this function, providing a clear indicator when E2EE is active.

RCS Messaging Launch Date

While the inclusion of the carrier bundle code signals progress, it does not guarantee a public rollout in iOS 26.3. Apple may be preparing the framework for a future update.

Still, the beta suggests encrypted RCS messaging could arrive relatively soon, offering a significant privacy upgrade for iPhone users.

iPhone Users Can Benefit From Privacy and Cross-Platform Messaging

Once fully implemented, RCS E2EE would provide iPhone users with encryption comparable to iMessage, bridging the security gap between iOS and Android messaging. It's a better addition since it is aligned with user privacy, data security, and compliance with global regulations.

With so many vulnerabilities and security issues affecting iPhones, it's about time to ramp up their security for all users. It's one way to retain customers who are loyal to their iPhones for a long time.