ChatGPT Is Now on CarPlay Following iOS 26.4 Update That Adds Support for AI Voice Commands

ChatGPT is now available directly on the Apple CarPlay experience, which allows users to use AI voice commands for everything they need.

The feature was made possible thanks to the iOS 26.4 update that Apple recently made available, and users who connect their updated iPhones to CarPlay may take advantage of this latest infotainment access.

ChatGPT Is Now Available on CarPlay

According to the latest report from 9to5Mac, more than a week after Apple dropped iOS 26.4, OpenAI has rolled out its update to the ChatGPT app for iPhones to adopt the latest feature on the operating system. This feature from Apple officially enables voice-based AI apps to work on CarPlay.

ChatGPT on CarPlay is purely voice-based, and users will get an experience similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT Voice Mode on this connected experience, where users are required to speak to the chatbot.

It is important to note that the chatbot will also only respond using voice, and there will be no text available to display on this CarPlay version. Users will only get a dedicated "end call" button to terminate their current session with ChatGPT.

iOS 26.4 and ChatGPT CarPlay

Apple's iOS 26.4 launched support for voice-based AI apps to be used on CarPlay, and this means that users get the chance to enjoy an AI-connected driving experience via ChatGPT.

However, it is important to note that this is not yet the native version of ChatGPT on your infotainment systems as, like the CarPlay experience, it still relies on the iPhone, its operating system, and iOS apps.

This means that what users see on their vehicle's infotainment system portraying CarPlay are iPhone apps optimized or supporting the connectivity experience.

That said, it is a welcome experience for users as Siri's next-generation AI upgrade remains delayed with no specific date in sight yet for its release.