Apple Is Reportedly Working on CarPlay Support for ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini

Apple is reportedly working on allowing AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini in its CarPlay system.

Should this become a reality, what happens to Siri?

Apple Reportedly Works on AI Chatbot Integration

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the support for third-party AI apps is expected to arrive in the coming months.

The support will reportedly allow CarPlay‌ users to ask these AI apps questions hands-free. However, it should be noted that users may need to open an app in order to access their preferred chatbot.

MacRumors notes in its report that app developers will be given the opportunity to design in-car experiences that will be the ones to launch the voice-based chat mode upon opening of the app.

What Happens to Siri?

There's no need to worry about Siri as this change is not meant to replace the AI assistant.

The support for third-party AI chatbots will have limitations. MacRumors reports that the support will not have a wake word, which makes opening the app of their chosen AI chatbot necessary in order to use the function.

As of press time, Apple has not confirmed if it is indeed working on support for third-party AI chatbots in CarPlay.

However, Apple Insider points out that the slow rollout of the new Siri may have been a contributing factor to the reported decision to provide support for such apps.