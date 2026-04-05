Samsung Messages to Shut Down by July In Favor of Google Messages App

Samsung has decided to shut down its self-made communications platform in favor of the widely used one from Android.

Many brands have used Google Messages for many years as their default messaging platform, which they can use for text messages or RCS, but Samsung has held off on this for a long time. That is about to come to an end.

Samsung Messages to Shut Down in July

Samsung has officially announced that it is shutting down its native Messages app by July 2026.

The South Korean tech giant is giving their user base three months to move and adapt to the new experience, saying that this move is to "maintain a consistent messaging experience on Android."

Users may receive an in-app notification from Samsung Messages that will help guide them through the process of migration to the new app.

According to Samsung, this notification and migration process will depend on what kind of operating system users are on now, but users may download the Google Messages app if they are still not using it on their devices.

Read Also: How to Use AirDrop over Quick Share on Samsung Galaxy S26

Google Messages on Samsung Phones

Users only need to download and install Google Messages, then set it to be the default SMS app on their Samsung smartphone. After setting it as the default, users may now use it for their messaging needs.

According to Samsung, there are many features that users may enjoy when they make the switch to Google Messages, including the likes of powerful security with AI-powered scam detection, Gemini-powered features like text and image generation, multi-device connectivity, and RCS Messaging that is also compatible with iOS RCS messaging.