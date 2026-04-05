There are three new apps that have been made available for CarPlay via the latest iOS 26.4 update on iPhones, with a WhatsApp beta experience from Meta also coming soon on the in-car connectivity platform.

Apple's CarPlay Has Three New Apps via iOS 26.4

MacRumors reported that there are three new apps that have made their way to Apple's CarPlay platform via the iOS 26.4 version for iPhones, and it only requires having the updated version of these apps.

First, there is the ChatGPT app that is now available on CarPlay thanks to Apple's update that supports voice-based conversational apps on the platform. OpenAI's ChatGPT is the first app to immediately jump into CarPlay, bringing its Voice Mode experience for eligible platforms, but it will keep text and images off for safety reasons.

Next, CarPlay is also offering support for Google Meet in this latest version, but there is a caveat. Google Meet on CarPlay will only allow users to connect using voice chats or audio calls, preventing users from joining and viewing video calls on the interface whether or not the car in motion.

Lastly, music streaming platform Audiomack is also expanding to the CarPlay experience this week, as per the report. Audiomack has risen on the App Store as the 11th-most downloaded app in the United States, bringing its indie, Afrobeats, and hip-hop hits.

WhatsApp Also Testing a New Beta Feature

Alongside this, the WhatsApp experience on CarPlay is also testing a new beta feature that will allow a limited Siri-based functionality.

Here, users part of the beta may see a revamped list of favorite contacts, as well as recent chats and calls on the platform.

It was not yet revealed when WhatsApp will add this feature to the public release version of the app on CarPlay.