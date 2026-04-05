Microsoft Says Copilot Is For 'Entertainment Purposes' Only in Terms of Use, Can Still Make Mistakes

Microsoft's most recent update on its terms of use for Copilot confirms what many people who are skeptical of the technology have been saying all this time: it is for "entertainment purposes" only.

This latest discovery on Microsoft's terms of use for the Copilot platform only goes to show that even the company itself is telling users to take precautions on the use of its generative AI, especially for more serious settings.

Microsoft Says Copilot Is For 'Entertainment Purposes' Only

TechCrunch reported that in the latest update to Microsoft Copilot's Terms of Use, the company is telling customers that the generative AI and chatbot platform is for "entertainment purposes only."

The company's Terms of Use for Copilot clarified that the chatbot's features may "make mistakes, and it may not work as intended," giving users a word of warning for its usage.

According to the report, the Terms of Use messaging from Microsoft for Copilot has been the subject of discussion on social media platforms, with many either throwing shade or defending the AI platform.

Microsoft's wording explicitly said not to "rely on Copilot for important advice. Use Copilot at your own risk." This messaging serves as a warning for users who use Copilot, one that may help them avoid wrongful death lawsuits and other complaints, similar to what OpenAI faced.

Copilot Terms of Use: Is It Changing In the Future?

According to a report by PCMag, a Microsoft spokesperson said that the company used "legacy language" in their latest Terms of Use reflected on their platform.

Nonetheless, the spokesperson said that they will be updating the language soon, saying that their product has already evolved and the language is no longer "reflective" of what Copilot can deliver to users now. This will reportedly change in the next update.

The same messaging is reflected in the terms of use from the likes of OpenAI and xAI.