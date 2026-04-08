Apple Arcade Wins Parents Over, But Missing Feature Forces Daily Game Approvals For Kids

Apple Arcade has become a key part of Apple's family-focused ecosystem, offering a curated library of premium games without ads or in-app purchases.

For many households using devices like the iPad, the service provides a controlled and safe gaming environment that appeals especially to parents. But, there's one feature that parents want to see "separated" from the App Store for a reason.

Subscription Model Designed for Simplicity and Safety

The appeal of Apple Arcade lies in its all-inclusive subscription model. A single monthly fee unlocks hundreds of games across multiple Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro.

Zac Hall of 9to5Mac wrote that his kid often asks if it's possible to download an Apple Arcade game. However, the never-ending asking has become a regular scenario in the household.

Because the games are curated and free from ads and microtransactions, the experience is generally considered more predictable and safer for younger users compared to traditional mobile app stores.

Family Controls Through Ask to Buy

Apple's parental control system, Ask to Buy, allows parents or guardians to approve or deny app downloads and purchases made by children. This system is designed to give families greater oversight of digital activity while still enabling independence for younger users.

However, even within Apple Arcade, each game download still requires separate approval in many cases, Hall added. While this maintains consistent oversight, it can also add extra steps for families who already trust the Arcade ecosystem.

Convenience vs Control in Family Gaming

For many parents, Apple Arcade already functions as a pre-vetted environment, which reduces concerns about inappropriate content or unexpected spending. This has led to growing discussion about whether repeated approvals are necessary for every individual game within the service.

The balance between convenience and control remains a central theme in Apple's family settings design, particularly as more households rely on shared subscriptions.

Growing Demand For Smarter Approval Systems

Families using Apple Arcade have increasingly expressed interest in more flexible approval settings.

One common suggestion is separating Arcade permissions from broader App Store restrictions, allowing children to freely access Arcade titles while still requiring approvals for external apps and purchases.

Unless Apple creates a new policy for this problem, parents will continue using Ask to Buy to manage downloads individually.

In other news, Netflix rolled out Playground to give an ad-free gaming experience for kids using an iPhone or iPad.