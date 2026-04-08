Samsung Galaxy Trifold Restocks in US Online, Retail Stores—Is This the Final One?

Samsung has confirmed that it will be bringing more Galaxy Z TriFold smartphones to the United States market in this latest round of restocks, which will be available in both online and retail stores.

The restock of the triple-foldable smartphones is a massive surprise from Samsung as it is widely known that the Galaxy Z TriFold is not that popular in the market, with many considering it a flop.

Samsung Galaxy TriFold Restock Coming In the US

9to5Google reported that Samsung has sent a media note to publications, which announced that the Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone is being restocked in the country.

According to Samsung, its Galaxy Z TriFold smartphones will be available to purchase in both its online and physical retail stores.

The restock will take place this Friday, April 10, as reflected on Samsung's website, which has a countdown on its website, inviting the public to anticipate its drop on the day.

It is important to note that the countdown timer from Samsung will end by 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 p.m. PT), so this is potentially the time that the Galaxy Z TriFold will be available to purchase via the website.

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Is This the Final Restock for Galaxy TriFold?

According to 9to5Google, this could be the final restock of the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold in the United States.

This stems from the report by a Korean publication, which claimed that Samsung has been contemplating ending the sales of the Galaxy Z TriFold smartphones in Korea, with their early March restock in their home region also being their last.

The same is being speculated for Samsung US's sale of the Galaxy Z TriFold, particularly as the device is not exactly a blockbuster in sales.

That being said, the triple-folding device saw a massive peak in interest when it first dropped as it immediately ran out of stock when it first arrived in the country.