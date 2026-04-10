Developer Runs Mac OS X 10.0 Cheetah on Nintendo Wii in Retro Hardware Hack

A developer has achieved a notable retro computing milestone by successfully running Mac OS X 10.0 Cheetah on a Nintendo Wii, demonstrating how older gaming hardware can be repurposed far beyond its original design.

The project was led by developer Bryan Keller, who drew inspiration after seeing other experiments that ported alternative operating systems to the Wii. Because the console's PowerPC-based architecture shares similarities with early Apple hardware, Keller explored whether Apple's early operating system could be adapted to run on it.

Custom Bootloader and Kernel Modifications

To make Mac OS X 10.0 Cheetah functional on the Nintendo Wii, Keller developed a custom bootloader capable of launching the system on the console's hardware.

He also modified the OS X kernel source code and compiled a tailored version designed specifically for the Wii's components. This included writing custom drivers to enable SD card access and building a framebuffer driver to handle video output correctly.

Overcoming Graphics and Input Challenges

One of the most difficult challenges involved adapting graphics rendering between the Wii's hardware and the original Mac OS X architecture, according to MacRumors.

Keller also sourced legacy USBFamily code from Mac OS X 10.0 Cheetah to enable keyboard and mouse support, allowing for basic interaction with the system once it was running on the Nintendo Wii.

After extensive testing, he successfully launched the OS X installer with functional input devices, effectively turning the console into a rudimentary desktop-like environment.

Retro Computing Creativity At Its Finest

The Nintendo Wii is a long-gone console, but Keller made it significant once again, just not in the gaming portion. Keller knows that legacy hardware can be repurposed in unexpected ways, just like what he did.

Keller documented the process on his personal website and released the source code on GitHub, allowing other enthusiasts to explore system-level experimentation on the Nintendo Wii and similar platforms.