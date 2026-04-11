YouTube Premium Price Hike Takes Effect For New Subscribers in the US

YouTube Premium has officially increased its subscription prices in the United States, signaling another shift in its monetization strategy.

The new rates are already live for new users, while existing subscribers will see the updated pricing reflected in their billing starting early June.

Updated YouTube Premium Pricing Tiers

According to Droid Life, the latest pricing adjustments impact all subscription levels of YouTube Premium:

Individual Plan: $15.99/month or $159.99/year (previously $13.99/month)

Family Plan: $26.99/month

Student Plan: $8.99/month

Premium Lite: $8.99/month

With this price hike, YouTube Premium inches closer in price to its competitors, such as Netflix and Spotify.

What Subscribers Still Get

Despite the higher cost, GSM Arena reports that YouTube Premium continues to offer a comprehensive feature set. These include full YouTube Music access, offline downloads for on-the-go viewing, ad-free video streaming, and background playback across apps.

Still, these features remain the core value proposition, especially for users who consume large amounts of video and music content on a daily basis.

YouTube Premium Lite Could Be a Budget Alternative

YouTube Premium Lite remains the more affordable option, though with limitations. Users can expect reduced ads, but not a fully ad-free experience. Ads may still appear in music videos, Shorts, and search results.

Additionally, Lite does not include access to YouTube Music, making it less appealing for users seeking an all-in-one media subscription.