Meta Raids $12B AI Startup Thinking Machines Lab, Snags Founding Engineers in Talent War

The global race for artificial intelligence dominance is intensifying, with talent becoming the most valuable currency in the industry. Meta is always one step ahead in AI talent adoption.

Recently, Facebook's parent firm has reportedly hired multiple employees from Thinking Machines Lab, a $12 billion startup founded by former Mira Murati. This means that AI talent wars are still going strong.

Founding Members Exit Thinking Machines Lab

According to Business Insider, three employees, including two founding members of Thinking Machines Lab, have left the company to join Meta.

Among them is Mark Jen, a veteran software engineer with prior experience at Meta. Another top talent is Yinghai Lu, an AI inference specialist focused on chatbot reasoning systems.

Meta also recruited Tianyi Zhang, an AI researcher known for influential academic work.

Meta's Aggressive AI Hiring Push

Meta has been actively recruiting top-tier AI talent from across the industry, reportedly bringing in at least seven members from Thinking Machines Lab's founding team. This includes Joshua Gross, the engineer behind the startup's flagship product, Tinker.

Meta knows that staying updated on the AI age is the most important thing. The company accelerated its AI capabilities by acquiring experienced teams rather than building entirely from scratch.

Back in July 2025, Meta hired OpenAI researchers Jason Wei and Hyung Won Chung for its Superintelligence lab.

Talent Flow Isn't One-Sided

While Meta has been the most aggressive recruiter, other major players are also involved.

OpenAI has reportedly hired Jolene Parish, another founding member and security engineer from Thinking Machines Lab.

Thinking Machines Lab Still Holds Strong Technical Depth

Despite the exits, Thinking Machines Lab continues to attract high-profile talent. Its CTO, Soumith Chintala, is widely known as the creator of PyTorch, one of the most widely used open-source AI frameworks.

The company has also hired rising talent such as Neal Wu, a programming prodigy with international recognition. The startup has grown rapidly to around 130 employees, even as it navigates ongoing talent pressure.

While Meta's talent hiring is everywhere, a former OpenAI board member said that its AI hiring spree could backfire.