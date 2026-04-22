Meta Is Tracking Employee Keystrokes, Mouse Data to Train Advanced AI Models

Meta is reportedly taking a controversial step in its AI strategy by collecting employee keystrokes and mouse movements to improve its artificial intelligence systems.

The shift shows how companies are increasingly relying on real-world user behavior to train AI systems that feel more natural and responsive.

Why Behavioral Data Is Valuable for AI

Modern AI systems depend on large volumes of training data to understand patterns and user behavior.

By analyzing how employees interact with digital interfaces, clicking, typing, and navigating menus, Meta aims to train AI agents that can better replicate real human workflows.

According to an exclusive Reuters report, the company is said to be developing internal tools that capture these interactions across selected applications. This data could help power AI assistants capable of handling everyday tasks more efficiently, from organizing files to automating routine actions.

Privacy Concerns Take Center Stage

The initiative immediately became alarming when it came to workplace privacy and data ethics. Monitoring keystrokes and mouse activity can easily cross into sensitive territory, especially if not handled transparently.

Meta has stated that safeguards are in place to protect confidential information and that the collected data will be used strictly for AI training purposes.

However, critics argue that such measures may not fully address the risks of overreach, particularly when employee activity is being tracked at a granular level.

Part of a Larger Industry Shift

Meta's approach is not happening in isolation. Across the tech sector, companies are exploring new data sources as traditional datasets become less effective for advancing AI capabilities.

According to TechCrunch, some organizations are reportedly analyzing internal communications, such as chats and project tools, to refine their models.

Innovation vs. Ethics

The evolution of AI is often seen as part of a wide-scale development. Using real interaction data could lead to more intuitive and powerful systems. On the other hand, it raises fundamental questions about consent, transparency, and boundaries in the workplace.

Just a day after this report, Meta obtained the founding engineers of Thinking Machines Lab. The exit of the two founding members was a huge blow to a $12 billion AI startup.