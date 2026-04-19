Apple's next-generation in-car system, CarPlay Ultra, is poised to expand beyond its initial debut, with new reports indicating wider adoption across major automotive brands.

After initially launching in select Aston Martin vehicles, the platform is now expected to reach more mainstream markets.

Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis Set to Adopt CarPlay Ultra

According to MacRumors, Apple previously confirmed that Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis are preparing to integrate CarPlay Ultra into upcoming models.

Recent reports suggest that at least one new vehicle from these brands could feature the system in the second half of the year. If confirmed, this would mark a major shift from luxury exclusivity toward broader consumer accessibility.

What Sets CarPlay Ultra Apart

Unlike traditional Apple CarPlay, CarPlay Ultra delivers deeper integration with a vehicle's internal systems.

The platform extends beyond the infotainment display into the instrument cluster, enabling drivers to view real-time data, including speed, fuel levels, tire pressure, and engine temperature, within a unified interface. It also supports direct control over features like climate settings, radio, and rear-view camera displays.

Personalized Interface Meets Brand Identity

According to VOI, the key feature of CarPlay Ultra is its adaptability. Apple allows automakers to customize the interface to match their brand identity, ensuring a consistent in-car aesthetic.

Drivers can also select from multiple design layouts, adding a layer of personalization that enhances both usability and visual appeal.

For everyone who's always interested in any Apple software, what the Cupertino giant did with CarPlay Ultra is one step ahead of others.