NASA Upgrades ISS Computers With HP ZBook G9 Laptops For Faster Space Operations

NASA is rolling out a major technology upgrade aboard the International Space Station, equipping astronauts with new high-performance laptops as part of a systems refresh for Expedition 74.

The update is designed to modernize onboard computing capabilities and ensure that space operations remain aligned with current Earth-based technology standards.

HP ZBook Fury G9 Chosen for Space Operations

The new system selected for deployment is the HP ZBook Fury G9, replacing older G2 models that have been in use on the ISS for years.

According to The Verge, each unit is configured for demanding workloads and includes an Intel Core Ultra 9 vPro HX processor, Nvidia RTX Pro GPU, 128GB DDR5 memory, and multiple high-speed SSD storage drives.

These specifications allow astronauts to handle complex mission planning, scientific research, and data analysis directly in orbit without performance bottlenecks.

Built for Space: Custom Engineering Requirements

Because standard consumer hardware cannot operate in space conditions, the laptops require specialized modifications. Engineers developed a custom power adapter capable of supporting both Earth-based AC power and the ISS's DC electrical system.

This dual-power compatibility ensures seamless functionality whether the equipment is being tested on the ground or used in microgravity aboard the station.

Modernizing the ISS Computing Network

NASA began the rollout in October 2025, with Expedition 74 now actively using the upgraded systems. The ISS currently operates more than 100 HP workstations, alongside specialized peripherals designed for zero-gravity environments.

This marks the third generation of HP computing systems deployed on the station, reflecting continuous improvements in onboard digital infrastructure.

Supporting Future Space Operations

While the upgrades significantly improve current mission capabilities, the ISS is still approaching its planned decommissioning around 2030.

Until then, ongoing technology enhancements remain essential for supporting research, international collaboration, and long-duration missions.

For now, astronauts aboard the ISS are working with cutting-edge laptops, proving that even 250 miles above Earth, computing power still matters.