CES 2026: HP Reveals EliteBoard G1a, Powerful AI PC Hidden Inside a Keyboard

Many CES 2026 bizarre innovations haven't been introduced yet, but HP has an early entry on this. After revealing the HP EliteBoard G1a, an AI PC built entirely into a keyboard, the company knows that everyone can benefit from this computer.

This is not a concept or a flashy prototype. In fact, the company confirmed the EliteBoard G1a will launch commercially this spring.

A Modern Take on the Keyboard Computer

Keyboard computers are not new, according to Mashable. From the Apple II to the Commodore 64 and, more recently, the Raspberry Pi 400, the idea has existed for decades. What makes the EliteBoard G1a different is its enterprise-grade performance wrapped in a minimalist, ultra-portable design.

Unlike traditional all-in-one PCs that hide components behind a monitor, HP integrates everything directly into the keyboard itself.

The EliteBoard G1a measures just 0.7 inches thin and starts at under 1.5 pounds, making it light enough to slip into a backpack. Pair it with a monitor, and you instantly have a full desktop setup without hauling a tower or laptop.

Built for IT Teams and Power Users

One of the EliteBoard G1a's standout features is its modular, serviceable design. HP clearly built this with IT departments in mind. Users can remove the bottom panel to swap RAM, SSD storage, speakers, battery, fans, or the Wi-Fi module in minutes. Even the keyboard deck itself is replaceable, significantly extending the device's lifespan and reducing downtime.

AI Performance Without Compromise

Despite its compact size, HP promises serious performance. The EliteBoard G1a runs on AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors and can be configured up to a Ryzen AI 7 350 PRO chip. That delivers up to 50 TOPS of AI performance, making it well-suited for Copilot+ workloads and on-device AI tasks.

Graphics are handled by integrated AMD Radeon 800 Series graphics, while memory scales up to 64GB of RAM and storage up to 2TB SSD. The device also supports two daisy-chained 4K external displays, reinforcing its role as a true desktop replacement.

Cooling, Battery, and Daily Usability

HP engineered an advanced thermal system that pulls air from the bottom and vents heat through the rear, keeping the keyboard surface cool to the touch. The EliteBoard G1a also carries TÜV certification for low noise, ensuring quiet operation in offices or shared spaces.

Buyers can choose models with or without a built-in battery. The lightest configuration weighs just 1.49 pounds, while battery-equipped versions weigh 1.69 pounds. It's still lighter than a 13-inch MacBook Air. Battery life reaches over 3.5 hours of active use and more than two days on standby.

Enterprise-Ready Design and Availability

The keyboard features a lattice-free layout with a full numpad, backlighting, an optional fingerprint reader, spill resistance, and MIL-STD 810 durability. Every unit ships in Eclipse Gray with a pre-paired wireless mouse, and battery models include a canvas carrying case.

For those curious about its pricing, we will know it later in March.