Microsoft is now giving users the capacity to control Windows 11 updates, specifically its forced updates, by allowing them to pause them for as long as they want.

However, this latest option comes with a caveat. While users may choose to pause it indefinitely, there is still a limit that requires them to change it in the settings more often than not.

Windows 11 Forced Update Can Now Be Paused

According to the latest blog post by Microsoft, the company is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to pause a Windows update on their PCs through a "new calendar experience."

Microsoft said that users may choose to pause a Windows 11 update for up to 35 days, which will help them avoid any disruptions that are caused by its infamous forced updates on PCs.

Microsoft said that users may now plan upcoming scheduled activities or events ahead, including travels, conferences, exams, and more, with this latest feature. The feature is available for Windows Insiders for now.

How to Pause Windows 11 Forced Updates

According to Microsoft, users only need to go to the Settings page and head directly to the "Windows Update" option to pull up its separate page. Here, users will see the "Pause updates" option that comes with a calendar to set their preferred end date, with users given up to 35 days.

This means that should users choose the maximum allowed timeframe, they have about 35 days before their computer performs a forced update on their Windows 11 PCs. That said, Microsoft noted that for users who require a longer pause, there is a workaround here as they may "re-pause" it for another 35 days without a limit.

What this means is that whenever users are nearing or at the 35th day of the paused updates, they may set another 35-day cycle to prevent forced updating from taking place. This can be done by users repeatedly.