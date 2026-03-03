Australia Set to Block AI Chatbots Without Age Verification

Australia is preparing to take a firm stance against AI chatbots that fail to restrict access for younger users. Everything is accessible now, especially with artificial intelligence making it even easier and faster in just a few clicks.

The latest reports suggest that regulators may soon require app stores to block AI services that do not implement proper age verification systems by March 9.

Millions in Fines for Non-Compliant AI Platforms

The country's eSafety commissioner has made the government's position clear, warning that authorities will use "the full range" of enforcement powers against non-compliant services. This could include direct action against gatekeeper platforms such as search engines and app stores, which serve as primary access points for AI services.

A review cited by Reuters found that out of 50 leading text-based AI chat services operating in Australia, only nine have introduced or announced age assurance measures.

11 platforms reportedly applied blanket content filters or planned to block Australian users entirely. This leaves a substantial number of AI providers without visible safeguards just days before the compliance deadline.

According to Engadget, companies that fail to meet the proposed requirements could face fines of up to A$49.5 million (approximately $35 million), highlighting how seriously regulators are treating child safety in the age of AI.

Back in 2024, Australia announced its plans to create its own AI advisory body amid the rising usage of chatbots.

Read more: US Attorneys General Warn AI Companies to Protect Kids from Harmful Chatbots

Global Debate Over AI Content Responsibility

Australia's crackdown occurs amid a wider international debate over who should protect minors from harmful digital content. In the United States, tech giants like Apple and Google have attempted to shift responsibility onto AI platforms rather than app stores.

Given Australia's tight social media restrictions for users under 16, enacted last year, the country's tougher regulatory approach to AI services aligns with national policy priorities and emphasizes child safety as a non-negotiable standard for emerging technologies.

Australia is also concerned about AI's security risks, especially when chatbots have access to government-owned devices. Last year, the country banned China's DeepSeek, calling it an "unacceptable risk" to the local infrastructure.